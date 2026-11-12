Week 10 Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Cam Skattebo vs. Ashton Jeanty

As fantasy managers navigate the second half of the NFL regular season, locking down reliable RB2 production is key. This week, we examine an intriguing Start 'Em, Sit 'Em decision between two second-year backs: New York Giants battering ram Cam Skattebo and Las Vegas Raiders playmaker Ashton Jeanty.

Let's dive into their current workloads, recent performance metrics, and upcoming matchups to help you make the right call for your Week 10 starting lineups.

RB Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) loses his balance but continues running with the ball, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the Giants electing to sit out the trade deadline, Cam Skattebo will remain the focal point of the New York backfield and will provide the physical, tackle-breaking presence that Big Blue's offense relies on. Skattebo has posted solid underlying numbers when healthy, leaning on a tough running style and steady involvement as both a runner and a receiver.

The primary selling point for Skattebo this week is his matchup. The Giants face a vulnerable Commanders defense that should afford him plenty of running lanes to rack up volume. And it's also going to be raining during the game, so the already-conservative Giants offense will likely keep the ball on the ground during Thursday Night Football. While his efficiency can fluctuate depending on game script, Skattebo's knack for converting short-yardage opportunities and absorbing touches makes him a high-floor option for fantasy managers needing a dependable RB2 or flex play. We have him ranked as an RB2 in our Week 10 Running Back Rankings.

RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) makes a touchdown catch over Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3)in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other side, Ashton Jeanty continues to search for consistent breakout production in a Raiders offense working through transitional phases. The Raiders have been working in rookie Mike Washington Jr. alongside Jeanty, and they'll now be starting rookie Fernando Mendoza this week. The second-year back remains heavily utilized in the passing game, boasting a robust target share that elevates his floor in PPR formats. However, establishing consistent rushing room has proven challenging behind a developing Las Vegas offensive line.

Jeanty faces a tough test this week against a disciplined Seahawks front seven that excels at bottling up opposing running backs and limiting explosive plays. While his pass-catching upside gives him a bit of a weekly floor, his reliance on receiving volume makes him a riskier proposition (especially in standard fantasy leagues). We have him ranked as an RB2 this week.

The Final Verdict

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) scores a touchdown as Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) defends during the fourth quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Start Cam Skattebo

Both Skattebo and Jeanty feature intriguing profiles as talented young focal points for their respective offenses, but usage, matchups, and even the weather make Cam Skattebo the preferred Start 'Em, Sit 'Em option for Week 10.