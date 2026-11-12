Week 10 TNF Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Treylon Burks vs. Malachi Fields

As fantasy football managers navigate the mid-season stretch, finding high-upside wide receiver options to fill out flex spots or bye-week holes is critical. This week, we examine a fascinating deep-league, deep-threat Start 'Em, Sit 'Em choice between Washington Commanders wideout Treylon Burks and New York Giants rookie wideout Malachi Fields.

Let's break down their recent target volumes, underlying efficiency metrics, and upcoming matchups to help you make the right call for your Week 10 lineups.

WR Treylon Burks, Washington Commanders

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (13) runs after making a catch and is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir (2) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Treylon Burks has carved out a distinct role as a vertical playmaker in the Washington offense (especially with Terry McLaurin now out for the season). While his overall volume can occasionally look light on a week-to-week basis, Burks makes his opportunities count by averaging an impressive 19.4 yards per reception with two touchdowns on the year. Over his last couple of outings, he has showcased strong big-play capability, highlighted by a 3-catch, 81-yard performance against Philadelphia. And by all accounts, he's on track to play against the Giants on Thursday Night Football, and is ranked as a deep league flex play in our Week 10 Wide Receiver Rankings.

The primary appeal for Burks is his ability to break a game wide open on minimal touches. However, because his fantasy viability relies heavily on efficiency and downfield chunk plays rather than a massive blanket of targets, his floor remains somewhat volatile for managers needing guaranteed weekly volume. While the Giants are a middle-of-the road matchup in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but the game is likely to be played in heavy rain so Burks' upside could be limited.

WR Malachi Fields, New York Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields (88) scores a second quarter touchdown, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the other side, rookie Malachi Fields has quietly established himself as a reliable target for J.J. McCarthy and the New York Giants. The 6'4" Fields has hauled in 19 receptions for 288 yards and a touchdown through eight games, routinely operating as a trusted chain-mover who can also stretch the field (highlighted by a season-long 47-yard grab).

Fields commands a steady role in New York's passing game, giving him a stable baseline of targets in deeper formats. While the Giants' conservative passing volume as a whole can limit ceiling outcomes, Fields' knack for securing tough catches makes him a dependable option when you are hunting for floor-oriented production. He's ranked in the top-60 wide receivers for us this week, so he's more of a deep league dart throw if you're looking for help in your flex spot.

The Final Verdict

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Washington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (13) celebrates in the end zone after catching a touchdown pass against the Indianapolis Colts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Start Treylon Burks

Both players offer intriguing traits as ascending vertical targets, but Treylon Burks gets the nod as the preferred option in this Week 10 Wide Receiver Start 'Em, Sit 'Em decision.

While Malachi Fields provides a slightly safer weekly reception floor, Burks' explosive big-play potential and higher ceiling in a dynamic Washington passing attack give him the edge. Trust Burks to hit the splash plays necessary to outpace a more conservative volume baseline.