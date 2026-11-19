As fantasy managers navigate six teams on bye in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL regular season, deep-league wide receiver decisions become even more crucial. Houston Texans pass-catcher Xavier Hutchinson and Indianapolis Colts veteran Laquon Treadwell square off directly on Thursday Night Football, giving managers a head-to-head choice between two secondary wideouts in a prime-time divisional game.

Let's take a look at recent play, season-long production, and defensive matchups to see which wide receiver deserves a spot in your starting lineup in this Week 11 Thursday Night Football Start ’Em, Sit ’Em decision.

WR Xavier Hutchinson, Houston Texans

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Donovan McMillon (31) and cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) break up a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Xavier Hutchinson has carved out a nice rotational role in Houston's passing attack throughout the 2026 season. Across nine games played, Hutchinson has hauled in 28 receptions on 54 targets for 345 receiving yards and three touchdowns, while adding 16 rushing yards. That production equals 82.1 total PPR points (68.1 half-PPR, 54.1 standard) and an average of 9.1 PPR points per game, making him a dependable depth option operating at over a 50% offensive snap share.

In Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns, Hutchinson delivered a strong outing in a 27-24 loss, catching four of nine targets for 58 yards and a touchdown to finish with 15.8 PPR points (13.8 half-PPR, 11.8 standard). He projects right inside the WR40 range in our Week 11 WR Rankings.

For Week 11 on Thursday night against the Colts, Hutchinson gets a manageable matchup on paper. Indianapolis has ranked near the middle-to-lower tier in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers, and Houston's receiver room continues to benefit from consolidated targets with Marvin Harrison Jr. sidelined.

WR Laquon Treadwell, Indianapolis Colts

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (13) makes a catch over Miami Dolphins linebacker Kyle Louis (19) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Laquon Treadwell has seen his role expand late in the 2026 campaign following trade-deadline moves in Indianapolis's receiver room. Through 10 games this season, Treadwell has recorded 19 receptions on 32 targets for 239 receiving yards and one touchdown (averaging 4.9 PPR points per game and 48.9 total PPR points). While his season-long totals have been modest, his snap share has climbed to roughly 75% overall, and to 88% in his most recent outing in Week 10.

In Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins, Treadwell caught all three of his targets for 24 yards and a touchdown in a 24-22 win, finishing with 11.4 PPR points (9.9 half-PPR). He sits as a deep-league WR3/FLEX option inside the top 50 in our Week 11 Wide Receiver Rankings.

Looking at Week 11 against the Texans, Treadwell faces a tougher defensive test on the road. Houston has been stingy against wide receivers for much of the season, putting Treadwell squarely in boom-or-bust territory even with heavy snap volume.

The Final Verdict

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Start Xavier Hutchinson

While Laquon Treadwell commands heavy snaps for Indianapolis right now (and might have a bit more upside), Xavier Hutchinson is the safer start over him in Week 11. Hutchinson has produced more consistent season-long numbers, is coming off a 15.8-point Week 10 outing on nine targets, and ranks higher in weekly projections. Against a tougher Texans defense on the road, Treadwell carries too much volatility to trust ahead of Hutchinson.