Chad Ryland and Joey Slye Best Week 15 Fantasy Football Kickers to Sit

The cold means things are about to heat up. Week 15 features the start of no more byes. For the next four weeks, there will be 32 kickers at the ready.. Now, who do we dare go and try to sit? Often, what becomes the problem is which kickers might need the boot to your bench or off your roster?

The second week of December brings some big chill in some expected locales. It may not be quite as extreme as previous weekends. However, there are other variables to consider. A kicker's form is one thing but his surroundings play a more and more vital role in the final weeks of the regular season.

Anyhow, Thursday night and the weeked approach fast. Get ready and brace for impact.

Okay. it is time to rumble!

Chad Ryland - Arizona Cardinals

The consistency of inconsistency is king. When it comes to the Arizona Cardinals, they are demoralized. Kyler Murray is out for the year and who knows what may happen next. Now, the offense has become more and more one dimensional. They are losing a field goal a week over the last month. What?

Yes, that is correct. Ryland has missed one field goal attempt in every game the last four weeks. Two of these kicks were very makeable and made a difference in the outcome. Despite this, Ryland still is a member of the Cardinals. Kickers have been cut for less. Look at what happened to Younghoe Koo after Week 1.

Arizona faces a Houston team that can shut almost everything down. The Texans are on a roll, are 8-5, and now have a chance to win the AFC South. Meanwhile, Arizona has lost nine of 10 games and have little incentive to change much now.

Arizona may be more apt to trying to score garbage points late again which impacts Ryland's ability to accumulate a lot of points.

Blake Grupe - Indianapolis Colts

Grupe may have a new quarterback as a teammate by Sunday. As we reported earlier, Philip Rivers was signed to the practice squad on Tuesday. Rivers is 44 but hey if Jason Pierre-Paul can make a return then why not Rivers. Anyway, Grupe did kick two field goals for the Colts last week in the loss to Jacksonville.

This week could be different. Grupe is kicking in the elements and Seattle can always be adventure for kickers. Plus, Grupe has missed eight field goals in 2025. That is not so good.

Easily one of the biggest differences from the NFL to the college game is you genuinely never know whether the kicker is going to make it at any time from any distance. — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) December 7, 2025

Again, this is the biggest problem with Grupe. No one knows from week to week what may happen next. Seattle typically allows touchdowns more in abundance compared to field goals as well.

Both of these theories combined lead us to just look elsewhere.

Joey Slye - Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans won their Super Bowl last week over Cleveland. While Jake Elliott has missed five field goals over the last month, Joey Slye has made seven field goals over the last five weeks and has not missed one.

There is one problem. Slye, like most kickers, is up and down. Also, he has a relative down matchup against San Francisco. It boils down to what offense the Titans can muster against the 49ers. Cam Ward is not going to have that easy of a time here.

The smart thing to do is to look elsewhere for better potential matchups. Again, another team having to play catchup means fewer field goals.

