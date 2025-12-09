Colts Sign Philip Rivers to Practice Squad After Five-Year Absence From NFL
Somehow, quarterback Philip Rivers has reportedly taken a big step toward an unlikely NFL return.
Rivers is signing a deal to join the Colts' practice squad, according to a multiple reports Tuesday afternoon. The 44-year-old has not played a down of football since 2020, when he ended his career with Indianapolis after 16 seasons with the Chargers. As SI's Albert Breer noted, Rivers has a history with Colts coach Shane Steichen going back to the duo's days with the San Diego Chargers.
Indianapolis's reported signing comes amid a series of catastrophic injuries within its quarterback room. Quarterback Daniel Jones tore his Achilles on Sunday, while Anthony Richardson is on the injured reserve and Riley Leonard is dealing with injury as well.
We'll have to wait and see what's next for Rivers after this but if he somehow plays Sunday, he would be tasked with solving the Seahawks' defense—the No. 2 unit in the NFL in scoring and No. 6 in yardage allowed.
Rivers, a Hall of Fame semifinalist this year, made eight Pro Bowls in a 17-year career from 2004 to '20; he led the league in passing yards in 2010 and passing touchdowns in 2008.