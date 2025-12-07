SI

Cam Ward Had Classy Message for Shedeur Sanders After Titans’ Win Over Browns

Cam Ward reunited with Shedeur Sanders after the Titans-Browns clash.

Eva Geitheim

Cam Ward met up with Shedeur Sanders after the Titans defeated the Browns.
Cam Ward earned the second win of his NFL career while facing fellow rookie classmate, Shedeur Sanders. In the first battle between the two rookie quarterbacks, Ward’s Titans outlasted the Browns 31-29 on Sunday.

Ward went 14-of-28 for 117 yards, two touchdowns and an interception as a season-best 161 rushing yards from Tony Pollard helped propel Tennessee to victory. Though Ward’s numbers were pedestrian, he made several impressive plays during the game, including this incompletion.

On the other side, Sanders put together the best game of his career so far in his third start. Sanders completed 23 of 42 passes for 364 yards, three passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and a pick. Sanders made a valiant effort to lead the Browns to what could have been the game-tying touchdown, but a faulty two-point conversion attempt ended up leaving them short of a chance to go to overtime and get the win.

After the game, the two quarterbacks met up on the field, and Sanders was seen smiling as they exchanged some words.

“See him, catch up with him,” Ward said of the meeting with Sanders after the game. “Let him know, I’m here. I like to see him keep going. He’s going to continue to make plays for Cleveland. He’s a good quarterback so I’m excited to have him as a friend.”

Sanders and Ward spent time together through the pre-draft process, sharing some friendly but competitive moments while they looked to make strong impressions on NFL scouts and teams. They exchanged trash talk during workouts, but have expressed support for one another since leaving college.

The two quarterbacks were initially expected to both go in the first round. While Ward ended up getting drafted No. 1, Sanders shockingly fell to the fifth round. Sanders had a more challenging route to becoming the Browns’ starter after getting buried on the team’s depth chart. Following an injury to Dillon Gabriel, he overtook the starting role and got to face Ward for the first time at the pro level. Ward got the best of Sanders this time, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see the two young quarterbacks face off again.

Eva Geitheim
Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

