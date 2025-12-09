Picking the wrong quarterback every week could be the sole reason you lose your fantasy football matchup. With that being said, Week 15 of the NFL season presents several challenging matchups and potential busts at QB.

Below are several quarterbacks to consider sitting, each with analysis, to help fantasy managers win their playoff matchups.

Caleb Williams (Bears) vs. Browns

Although showcasing inconsistencies, Williams was great in the beginning and midpoints of the NFL season. He’s struggled in recent weeks, and it hasn’t helped that Ben Johnson and the Bears have transitioned into a run-first approach. Neither can be blamed, as the Bears are 9-4, but Williams’ fantasy stock has undoubtedly taken a hit, and it is unlikely to rebound against the Browns in Week 15. Cleveland is allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game (FPPG) to opposing signal callers, putting Williams firmly in sit territory.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs for a first down during the third quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 7, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Justin Herbert (Chargers) @ Chiefs

As per usual, Herbert has been a stable fantasy quarterback this season. But his last four games tell a different story. The veteran has scored under 15 points in each, even posting a 3.34 stinker against the Jaguars in Week 11. Herbert’s recent struggles can be attributed to the Chargers’ revolving door on the offensive line and playing through a hand injury. He completed just 12-of-26 passes for 139 yards, one touchdown and one interception against the Eagles on Monday night. Philadelphia was a tough matchup, and so is Kansas City. The Chiefs rank in the middle of the pack in FPPG allowed to signal callers, allowing just 204.2 passing yards per game.

Jacoby Brissett (Cardinals) @ Texans

Brissett has scored 18.5+ fantasy points in all eight of his starts for the Cardinals. He’s also thrown for multiple touchdowns in seven of those eight starts. However, Brissett faces the toughest defense against quarterbacks in Week 15. The Texans are allowing just 11.20 FPPG to QBs. They’ve also allowed just 12 passing scorers — tied for least in the NFL — and the fifth-fewest passing yards overall. No matter who has matched up against Houston, its opponent has left the game battered and bruised. Brissett belongs on the bench for the first time since becoming Arizona’s starter in Week 15.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) prepares to play the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jordan Love (Packers) @ Broncos

Love made my list of starts last week and delivered a three-touchdown performance against the Bears. This week, he’s among the sits as he faces a stingy Broncos defense on the road. Denver has allowed the sixth-fewest FPPG to quarterbacks and the third-fewest passing scores overall (13). The matchup, as well as Love’s limited rushing upside, make him an easy sit in Week 15. His matchups for the next two weeks are much better, as he faces the Bears again and the Ravens. I suggest holding off on starting him until then.

Dec 7, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws the ball in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

