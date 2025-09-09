DJ Moore, Devonta Smith, And 6 More Wide Receivers To Bench In Week 2
Some things did not go as we planned in Week 1. A handful of wide receivers had really tough weeks, and others played way over their heads. We have to evaluate those situations and decide who doesn't belong in our lineups in Week 2. These are the wide receiver sits for Week 2.
DJ Moore, Chicago Bears
Moore wasn't bad in Week 1, but it was alarming that he finished third in the WR corps in targets with five, while Rome Odunze had nine passes thrown his way. It's also worth monitoring his health after he left the field for a bit after taking a brutal shot to the chest and rib area. This week, he has a tough matchup against the Detroit Lions' defense.
Devonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
There just aren't enough targets to go around in Philly to warrant Smith consistently being ranked as a fringe WR2. He caught all three of his targets for 16 yards in Week 1, and that was with AJ Brown only seeing one target. That's not going to continue for Brown, who we expect to have a bounce-back week. Smith could struggle mightily against the Chiefs this week.
Hollywood Brown, Kansas City Chiefs
We are not ready to buy into Brown just yet, especially going up against the Eagles' defense and potentially having Quinyon Mitchell locked on him with Xavier Worthy likely sidelined. He did have 16 targets in the opener, but that could easily be Travis Kelce or Juju Smith-Schuster in Week 2. Brown is worth rostering, but we aren't ready to start him yet.
Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
Golden was one of the more disappointing players in Week 1. He ended up playing just 23 snaps and catching both of his targets for 16 yards. Romeo Doubs led the WR corps with 34 of 48 offensive snaps. The playing time and targets are looking extremely unpredictable in Green Bay.
Golden is currently the WR45 in our Week 2 PPR Rankings.
Michael Pittman Jr, Indianapolis Colts
Pittman looked great in Week 1, catching six of his eight targets for 80 yards and a touchdown. However, it was against the Miami Dolphins' secondary. This week, he plays the polar opposite of the Dolphins' secondary and will be locked up by Patrick Surtain II when they face the Denver Broncos. We want nothing to do with this matchup. The combination of a potential fluke and a terrible matchup is horrifying.
Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers
It was an outstanding Week 1 for Johnston, who we have seen flash at times in the past. His issue has certainly never been a lack of physical ability. However, despite his five catches for 79 yards and two TDs, he was still third in the WR corps in targets behind both Keenan Allen and Ladd McConkey. That will show up much more evidently when Justin Herbert isn't throwing the ball 34 times for 318 yards and three TDs. We expect the Chargers to run the ball a lot more against the Las Vegas Raiders this week, which will make Johnston very TD-dependent.
Johnston is currently the WR47 in our Week 2 PPR Rankings.
Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills
Coleman was incredible in Week 1, catching eight of his 11 targets for 112 yards and a touchdown. Also, the New York Jets got torched by a mediocre at best Steelers offense for 34 points. So conventional wisdom would say this is a great matchup; however, we didn't land there. We expect Josh Allen to spread the ball around to whoever is open on any given week. Since we are projecting Coleman to be covered by Sauce Gardner, we are not projecting Coleman to be the oft-opened wideout in Week 2.
Cooper Kupp, Seattle Seahawks
Kupp is done. At this point, he is just a name that we remember from the good old days. He should be nowhere near your fantasy lineups. Last week, he caught two passes for 15 yards. Expect much of the same most weeks this season.
Kupp is currently the WR48 in our Week 2 PPR Rankings.