Week 3 Fantasy Football Must-Sit Tight Ends Featuring Colston Loveland & Isaiah Likely

Week 2 is in the books, and just when you think you're starting to get a feel for the NFL, the league has a way of flipping everything on its head. Injuries, breakout performances and disappointing outings can quickly change the fantasy landscape from one week to the next.

Through two weeks, the tight end position has shown some promising depth, but there hasn't been much consistency among the midrange TE1s and TE2s. With that in mind, here are a few tight ends fantasy managers should consider sitting in Week 3.

Colston Loveland , Chicago Bears

Loveland has been one of the biggest disappointments through two weeks, if not the biggest. He entered the season as a projected top-five tight end and was expected to be a key piece of an ascending Bears offense that was being touted as potentially historic. Instead, he was held without a catch in Week 1 despite Chicago scoring 59 points, then followed it up with just one catch for three yards in Week 2.

Colston Loveland is currently the fantasy TE3



*On the Bears 😭 https://t.co/i4X4PlroY0 pic.twitter.com/PyFLrTktgr — Fantasy Life (@MBFantasyLife) September 21, 2026

Now, with Caleb Williams dealing with a hamstring injury, Loveland could be catching passes from Tyson Bagent in Week 3. The Bears' first two weeks have been about as wild as an NFL season can get, and unfortunately for Loveland and his fantasy managers, the train currently looks to be well off the tracks.

Kyle Pitts Sr., Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) in action against the Denver Broncos in the first quater at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Penix Jr. should be back under center for Week 3, but he’ll have his hands full with a Falcons offense that has looked awful through the first two weeks. Atlanta has scored just 16 points in two games, while Kyle Pitts Sr. has managed only one catch for 15 yards.

The return of Penix can only help Pitts at this point, especially after the disastrous quarterback play Atlanta has gotten to start the season. But if you have better options, I’d still go elsewhere rather than fire up Pitts in Penix’s return. The Falcons have to travel to Lambeau Field on a short week to face a Packers team coming off an overtime comeback win over the Jets, making this a less-than-ideal spot to trust Pitts right away.

Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

After Week 1, Isaiah Likely was looking like the steal of the draft—a potential breakout tight end, Jaxson Dart’s security blanket and a red-zone target hog. Then, one drive into Week 2, Dart was gone, and an imposter of Jameis Winston was out there throwing the football.

Winston can’t possibly be as bad as he was Monday night against the Rams, but in his first full start, the Giants could lean heavily on the running game at home against the Titans. Given what New York saw from Winston at SoFi, there’s little reason to expect the Giants to suddenly turn into a high-volume passing offense.

Likely could still emerge as the breakout tight end of the 2026 season, but with Dart sidelined, this could be a rocky few weeks for his fantasy managers.