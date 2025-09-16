George Pickens, Jauan Jennings, And 6 More Must-Start Wide Receivers In Week 3
We are heading into Week 3, and things are constantly changing. So we have to stay fluid and keep up with everything that has happened in the first two weeks. There are a few adjustments that we have to make, especially with the wide receivers this season. These are the wide receivers to start in Week 3.
Brian Thomas Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars
There are clearly chemistry issues between Trevor Lawrence and BTJ. It's been a rough two weeks for last year's breakout rookie star. Through two weeks, he has just five catches for 60 yards, and fantasy owners are beginning to panic. While the concern is warranted, it is far too early to move him to your bench. Despite only having five receptions, he still has 19 targets. Things have to get better at some point.
Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
We aren't here to tell you that we are excited to start Wilson. We'd never be excited to start someone on the Jets offense. However, don't bench him because you are worried about the drop off from Justin Fields to Tyrod Taylor if Fields is sidelined with a concussion, because there is none. At least not from a passing perspective. Taylor is just as good a passer as Fields for a fantasy wide receiver, if not better. Don't let the quarterback situation sway you.
AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
The issue with Brown so far this season isn't his talent or Jalen Hurts' ability; it's the fact that the Eagles don't have to throw the ball because they are beating up on teams. It's the same thing we saw last season quite often. This week, against the Los Angeles Rams, will be the first game that Philly has to throw the ball with volume to win the game. When that happens, Brown thrives because he's an elite player.
George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys
The Chicago Bears lost their top corner, Jaylon Johnson, this past week, which is going to change their entire secondary coming into Week 3. We expect cornerback Tyrique Stevenson to now be on Ceedee Lamb, and the Bears to be left scrambling trying to figure out how to cover Pickens. Jared Goff threw for 334 yards against this defense last week; the Cowboys' passing attack should go nuts in this one.
Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins' passing attack bounced back last week, and Tyreek Hill was still their top guy, going for 109 yards on six receptions. His seven targets led all Miami wide receivers, and we expect this trend to continue. The Dolphins' defense is going to get throttled by the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football, so they are going to be throwing the entire game. Hill will see a ton of volume in this game, and the Bills' pass defense shouldn't be scaring anybody.
Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
We are expecting the Lions and Ravens to have themselves a shootout in Week 3. Similar to what we saw from the Ravens and Bills in Week 1. There is going to be a ton of fantasy points to go around in a high-flying, high-scoring game, and we just saw Williams have a 100-plus yard game last week. We expect much of the same in Week 3.
Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers
Jennings is serving as the top target in San Francisco for the time being. Last week, he saw 10 targets and went off for 89 yards and a touchdown on five catches. This week, he has a great matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, and passing options are still extremely limited in San Fran.
Tyquan Thornton, Kansas City Chiefs
The New York Giants can't stop giving up big plays, and Thornton is the Chiefs' big-play guy. We want to get a piece of the Kansas City passing team this week against this defense, and Thornton is the guy we are rolling the dice on this week.