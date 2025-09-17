Romeo Doubs, Khalil Shakir, And 3 More Week 3 Fantasy Football Sleepers
We are getting deeper into the fantasy football season, which means we have to start digging deeper into our rosters as injuries pile up and players reveal themselves as busts. A lot of us have to find some new options to start already. These are the sleepers for Week 3.
QB Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons
Penix Jr. has a fantastic matchup against a painfully bad Carolina Panthers defense in Week 3. The Falcons should be able to do just about anything they want on offense in this game. He is a star on the rise, but still a sleeper option even in great matchups because he hasn't fully established himself yet. We have seen him have one strong game and one dud so far this season, so there is risk, but the matchup is too good to ignore. Our only concern is that Atlanta runs the ball so well that they don't need to throw it as much, but the Panthers' offense should be able to put up some points against the Falcons' defense.
MPJ may only be the QB31 in our Week 3 Projections but he could easily exceed expectations in Week 3.
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
Whether we like it or not, Stevenson is the clear starting running back for the Patriots for the time being. The Pats only gave rookie TreVeyon Henderson five opportunities in Week 2, and rode Stevenson, who actually had a strong week. Stevenson ran the ball 11 times for 54 yards and caught all five of his passes for another 88 yards. Those are big numbers, and this week, he plays the Steelers, who have been terrible against the run. Last week, Kenneth Walker III ran for 105 yards and a TD on 5.1 yards per carry, and in Week 1, Breece Hall went off for 107 yards on 5.6 yards per carry. In their games, not against Pittsburgh, Walker III rushed for 20 yards on 10 carries at 2.0 yards per carry, and Hall ran for 29 yards on 10 carries at 2.9 yards per carry.
RB Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks
Through two games, Charbonnet has seen the RB1 carries, albeit in a closely split backfield. Charbonnet has 27 carries, and Walker III has 23. With Walker having the much stronger game in Week 2, Charbonnet has been bumped back down to sleeper status; however, he should bounce back this week against the New Orleans Saints. They both struggle to score and are ineffective against the run. That's a bad combination for them, but a great combination for a fantasy running back.
WR Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers
With Jayden Reed expected to miss about two months, Doubs certainly isn't the most exciting option in Green Bay, but he is the most reliable. While we all get excited for Matthew Golden and even Dontayvion Wicks, deep down, we know that Doubs is the wide receiver to start for Green Bay in Reed's absence. No Packers' wide receiver is ever a safe option because they spread the ball around so much, but Doubs is definitely the safest option.
WR Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills
The Miami Dolphins' secondary is atrocious, and they are particularly bad against quick hitters. Slot receivers, tight ends, and running backs out of the backfield can dominate their defense in the passing attack. We expect him to lead the team in targets and receptions for Week 3, and odds are that will come with plenty of yards and maybe even a touchdown against that defense.