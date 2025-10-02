Jaxson Dart, Tyler Warren, And More Player Props To Optimize Week 5 Start-Sit Calls
An important tool we have at our fingertips as fantasy owners is the Las Vegas Odds makers. If you analyze what the sportsbooks are expecting, we can evaluate some of our toughest decisions for our lineups. While game totals such as over/under and odds to win do matter, we can learn a lot more from individual player props set by Las Vegas. This is what the player props on DraftKings Sportsbook are telling us about fantasy football this week.
QB Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
DK: Passing Yards 180+ (+107)
Fantasy owners are high on the rookie this week, and granted, a lot of that is because of his rushing upside; however, it is worth noting that he is projected to have the fewest passing yards in the league this week. His line is set even lower than quarterbacks like Dillon Gabriel, Justin Fields, and Spencer Rattler. If you are going to start Dart this week for his upside, you should also understand the downside that comes with him.
QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
DK: Passing Yards 250+ (+103)
Prescott is projected to throw for the most yards this week by a comfortable margin. The closest odds that any other quarterback has to Prescott's are Matthew Stafford's at 240+ (+106). If you are debating starting Prescott this week with another option, odds are you should be putting Dak in your lineup.
RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
DK: Rushing Yards 60+ (-121)
This line is set low for CMC, but it's on par with how his season has been going. He's been getting so much PPR value this season that it has flown under the radar that he has only topped 60 rushing yards once this season, with a season high of 69 rushing yards, and is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry. We'd still expect him to get plenty of passing work in this game, but it will be interesting to see how his production looks once the 49ers get all of their weapons in the passing attack back.
RB Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
DK: Rushing Yards 70+ (-116)
Mason is a polarizing start/sit option this week because of his matchup against a stout Browns' rush defense. However, Vegas doesn't seem overly concerned with the matchup. This is a pretty high line for Mason, and the fact that Minnesota was able to stay in Europe this week, while Cleveland had to travel, could have played a role in that. Either way, if we are going by DraftKings, we should probably be starting Mason this week.
WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
DK: Receiving Yards 100+ (+104)
We aren't really learning anything from this. No one is benching Nacua; however, we just wanted to highlight how far ahead of the pack Nacua is right now. There is only one receiver who even has his line set at 80+, and it's Justin Jefferson, whose odds are set at +119 to hit. So Nacua has better odds to reach 100 yards than Jefferson has to hit 80, and he has the second-highest projections this week.
WR Kendrick Bourne, San Francisco 49ers
DK: Receiving Yards 40+ (-113)
If you, like me, have been crushed by injuries and Week 5 byes and need to pick a 49ers’ receiver to start on Thursday Night Football, Vegas thinks you should go with Bourne. The other option would be Demarcus Robinson, who has his line set at 25+ (-144). They clearly believe that if you have to start one of these guys, then Bourne is the man to go with.
TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
DK: Receiving Yards 60+ (-103)
We are mentioning Warren here because he's playing in the same game as Brock Bowers, which is one of the biggest tight end showdowns we can get in this league. Warren actually is projected slightly ahead of Bowers, whose line is set at 60+ (+128). DraftKings believes Warren is much more likely to reach 60 yards than Bowers. Who would have thought that would be the case back in August?
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
