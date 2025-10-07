Evan McPherson and Andre Szmyt Headline Week 6 Fantasy Football Kickers to Sit
October began with a nasty knee injury to Spencer Shrader and several surprise results as Joey Slye and the Tennessee Titans proved us wrong. Undaunted, we list our sits for Week 6.
Even Blake Grupe managed to convert all his chances. That is why the kicking game is such an inexact science. Few expected the Giants to turn the ball over five times and set up the Saints for that many opportunities.
With the bye weeks and an eye to the East Coast for some potentially nasty weather, Week 6 is primed to deliver more unexpected twists and turns.
Week 6 Fantasy Football Kickers To Sit
Jude McAtamney - New York Giants
The temptation to play McAtamney against the Philadelphia Eagles will be at least there. However, conditions are going to almost be a little blustery on Thursday night as temperatures drop through the 50's for this football game. If there is any slight wind at all, this will only add to the challenges of kicking at MetLife Stadium.
Also, there is the Giants getting manhandled twice by the Eagles last season. Some things have changed while other remain the same. New York's offense is hobbled without Malik Nabers. The rookies (Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo) are having ball issues and the defense is about to face off a ticked Philadelphia team.
The Eagles feel due for a breakout game offensively. Unfortunately, the Giants may be a victim on a short week making McAtamney an option to sit again much like last week.
Evan McPherson (Cincinnati Bengals)
It is not often to say keep sitting a kicker who has made all 15 opportunities this season, but again here we are. McPherson has made all five field goals and 10 extra points. Unfortunately, that is it in five contests.
McPherson may arguably be one of the few Bengals showing much in the way of effort. Hopefully he did not get too banged up from getting crushed in that pile up. The bad news for McPherson owners is that Cincinnati travels to Green Bay to face a rested Packers team.
The Packers have now had two weeks to sit and stew about that 40-40 tie and make adjustments. It may be far from a pleasant Sunday in Ohio again.
Andre Szmyt (Cleveland Browns)
Again, this comes down to chances or the potential lack thereof. Szmyt has been solid only missing one kick since an opening game missed chip shot (six for his last seven). Unfortunately, kicking only eight extra points with six field goals is not exactly point friendly even for kickers.
Since the miracle that was the upset of Green Bay, Cleveland has gone back to being one of the worst offenses in the league (73 points - 31st in the NFL). With precious few chances from such a moribund attack, Szmyt will be kicking in cooler weather Sunday to boot.
Watching the weather for other kickers like the games in Baltimore and Charlotte is advisable too. There is a chance a coastal storm could truly wreak havoc on a few Sunday afternoon contests. Needless to say, stay tuned!