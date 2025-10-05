SI

Titans Turn Cam Ward Interception Into Touchdown In Craziest Play of the Season

This was insane.

Wideout Tyler Lockett jumped on the ball in the Cardinals' end zone, awarding his team the touchdown.
Adam Schefter said it right—you have to see this to believe it.

The Titans scored the most Titans touchdown of the season on Sunday when what started as a Cam Ward interception turned into a Cardinals fumble... and then into a Tennessee touchdown, courtesy of Tyler Lockett.

In short, an Arizona defender intercepted a scrambling Ward, but couldn't hold on to the ball when he hit the ground. And when players from both teams then attempted to jump on the loose ball, they only pushed it further into the end zone, where Lockett finally recovered it for a Tennessee score.

I could attempt to describe it further, but it would probably be easier just to watch it. Take a look below:

With the unlikely TD (which also followed Cards running back Emari Demercado's touchdown-erasing mistake), the Titans brought the game within two before winning it with a go-ahead field goal. Absolutely peak witching hour behavior.

That pick could have haunted Ward for the next seven days. Now, it's no sweat off his back.

