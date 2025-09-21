NFL Fans Couldn't Believe Browns' Miraculous Upset of the Packers
We have our first major upset of the NFL season. And if anyone expected the Browns to get their first win of the year over the Packers, you may want to go ahead and buy yourself a lottery ticket.
Cleveland found a way to defeat Green Bay at home Sunday even though it didn't score any points until the fourth quarter. Browns safety Grant Delpit picked off Jordan Love with three minutes left in the game to put his team in position for a quick score. Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins punched it in two plays later to tie the game at 10 points apiece.
The Packers then got down to the Browns' 25-yard line with less than 30 seconds left to put themselves in position for a go-ahead field goal. Cleveland blocked the kick and was able to get the ball back to try for a game-winning field goal of their own.
A penalty and a couple short passes from quarterback Joe Flacco got Cleveland at the edge of field-goal range for kicker Andre Szmyt. His 55-yarder was true and the Browns earned their first victory of the season in miraculous fashion while the Packers lost their first game of the year after taking care of the Lions and Commanders in their first two games.
NFL fans and personalities couldn't believe the dramatic victory:
And to make the ending even crazier, we saw the Eagles block the Rams' last-second field goal attempt and Jordan Davis's return for a touchdown mere moments later. Thankfully NFL RedZone exists.
The Browns' social media team prepared a pretty good troll for the moment, too: