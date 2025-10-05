Cam Skattebo Apologizes to Giants Fans After Costly Fumble in Loss to Saints
The Giants were looking to build some momentum after winning their first game of the season in Week 4. Unfortunately, they fell to the previously winless Saints in a mistake-laden performance at Caesars Superdome.
Among their most costly errors came early in the fourth quarter when rookie running back Cam Skattebo fumbled the football for the first time in his career. The ball was pried loose by Bryan Bresee and scooped up by Jordan Howden, who returned it 86 yards for a game-changing touchdown. The Giants had been trailing 19–14 at the time of the fumble, but the defensive touchdown made it a 26–14 game, which would stand as the final score.
Clearly unhappy with his performance, and his crucial mistake in particular, Skattebo took to social media after Sunday's loss to apologize to Giants fans.
"Sorry giants fans!!! I’ll be better for yall!!!! Love!!!" Skattebo wrote on X.
Skattebo's was one of three fumbles New York lost in their defeat in New Orleans. Skattebo and Jaxson Dart coughed up one each, while Darius Slayton also lost the ball in the game. The Giants had five turnovers in the game, as Dart was also picked off twice.
The rookie made clear he was taking accountability for his role in the loss, and vowed to do better in the future. He'll have the chance to make up for that mistake in just a few days, as the Giants face the Eagles on Thursday Night Football in Week 6.