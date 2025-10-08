Week 6 Fantasy Football Sleepers Including Matthew Golden And Jake Tonges
With injuries and bye weeks starting to hit hard, our lineup is no longer full of stars from top to bottom. We have to go a little bit deeper and find some sleepers to plug into our lineups this week. These are the top sleepers for Week 6.
QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
There is no need to overthink this one. Young has the best possible matchup against the worst defense in the league this week, when the Panthers play the Dallas Cowboys in Carolina, where Young plays significantly better. The Cowboys have given up the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season, allowing over 27 points per game to the position. They haven't been able to stop anyone this season.
RB Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks
We have, for the most part, figured out what we're going to get from Charbonnet on most weeks. He's going to get about 10 carries, two targets, and give you about 40 yards, and potentially a touchdown. So far this season, he has scored a TD in three of four games. If you want a player who isn't going to kill your lineup and has a good chance of scoring a TD, plug Charbonnet into your lineup this week or just about any week.
RB Hassan Haskins, Los Angeles Chargers
If you prefer Kimani Vidal with Omarion Hampton out, those names are essentially interchangeable. We prefer Haskins, but we also aren't going to pretend that we have some sort of inside information on this backfield or how snaps will be doled out this week. This could even be a full split backfield. However, they get to go up against the Miami Dolphins this week, who were just destroyed on the ground by Rico Dowdle, who rushed for 206 yards and a TD on 9.0 yards per carry. This matchup is too good to just simply ignore this potentially messy backfield.
WR Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
Golden saw the most targets and receiving yards of his career in his last outing. He caught five of six targets for 58 yards, and he added a five-yard run. This week, the Packers return from their bye week to take on a horrific Cincinnati Bengals defense. They are allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season, and this week, coming off the bye, would be the perfect time to further integrate the rookie into the offense.
WR Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints
Shaheed reminded everyone exactly who he was last week when he scored an 87-yard touchdown. He's a big play machine and gives you boom-or-bust upside every time you plug him into your lineup. He plays against the New England Patriots this week, who have been extremely susceptible to giving up big passing plays this season.
TE Jake Tonges, San Francisco 49ers
The Niners' backup tight end has come on strong the past few weeks, scoring a touchdown in each game. Last week, he saw 11 targets and caught seven of them for 41 yards. The previous week, he caught three of five targets for 58 yards. We expect him to be a solid streaming option until George Kittle is able to return to action.