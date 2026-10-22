Week 7 TNF Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Rome Odunze vs. DeMario Douglas

Week 7 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Rome Odunze vs. Pop Douglas

When setting your fantasy football lineups, mid-tier wide receiver decisions often come down to high-upside ceiling versus reliable weekly target volume. This week, we examine an intriguing cross-conference matchup featuring disappointing Chicago Bears wideout Rome Odunze and emerging New England Patriots slot receiver DeMario Pop Douglas.

Let's dive into their recent play, fantasy stats, defensive context, and how to approach this Week 7 TNF Wide Receiver Start 'Em, Sit 'Em.

WR DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pop Douglas enters Week 7 riding a massive wave of momentum after back-to-back standout performances in the New England offense. Over his last two outings, Douglas has erupted—capping it off with a stellar Week 6 performance where he hauled in 7 of 8 targets for 86 yards and a touchdown (finishing with 19.6 PPR points). Operating primarily out of the slot with Drake Maye looking his way, Douglas has seen his target share spike significantly, averaging nearly 5 to 8 targets per game in recent weeks.

Douglas squares off against a disciplined Chicago Bears defense that surrenders 211.8 passing yards per game (ranking 14th in the NFL). While Chicago's front-seven and secondary play fast, they can be vulnerable underneath and in the quick-game where Douglas thrives. With Romeo Doubs sidelined on injured reserve and A.J. Brown drawing primary bracket coverage downfield, Douglas is locked into a high-floor slot role that provides reliable PPR production.

WR Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) runs after the catch against Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) and linebacker Nate Landman (53) during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rome Odunze enters Week 7 looking to build consistency within Chicago's passing attack. Across six games this season, Odunze has hauled in 20 receptions for 312 yards on 33 targets, averaging 8.2 PPR fantasy points per game. While he has maintained a strong 83% offensive snap share, his weekly output has largely functioned as a volatile WR3/flex option, highlighted by three or fewer catches in five of his six outings.

Odunze faces a New England Patriots secondary that has allowed 31.5 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers over the last five weeks (ranking 16th in the NFL). While New England's defense limits chunk plays and holds opponents to just 18.8 points per game overall, Odunze's downfield big-play ability gives him a puncher's chance to hit if Caleb Williams can unlock him vertically.

The Final Verdict

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas (3) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Start: Pop Douglas

Sit: Rome Odunze

While Rome Odunze offers an intriguing ceiling if he breaks loose for a deep ball (and is ranked a bit higher in our Week 7 Wide Receiver Rankings), Pop Douglas’s surging target volume, back-to-back spike weeks, and secure slot role in New England's offense make him the clear choice to lock into your starting lineup. Fire up Douglas for safety, momentum, and consistent weekly upside.