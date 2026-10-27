3 Week 8 Fantasy Football Must-Bench Tight Ends Featuring Travis Kelce

Week 8 is here, and the fantasy football tight end position has gained some much-needed depth in recent weeks, giving managers more viable options to consider starting. Isaiah Likely and George Kittle are the notable tight ends on bye, while most of the top 20 are healthy and ready to go. However, there are a few injury concerns to monitor before locking in your lineup, and three big names managers hould leave on the bench.

Let's dive in!

Tyler Warren @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Warren enters Week 8 with an asterisk on this list, but nonetheless legitimate risk after missing the last two games. If he puts together a full week of practice without any concerns about a potential limited snap count, he should be in starting consideration.

Tyler Warren as a Colt so far:



— 148 Targets

— 106 REC

— 1,030 REC YDS

— 8 Total TDs



Warren is the only TE in Colts franchise history to record 1,000+ receiving yards through his first 22 career games. pic.twitter.com/z6viWh78d4 — Colts Muse (@ColtsMusee) October 21, 2026

Despite missing those contests, Warren still ranks eighth among tight ends in PPR scoring this season. However, he faces a difficult matchup against a Jaguars defense that has yet to allow an opposing tight end to exceed 49 receiving yards in a game (12.2 PPG allowed to the position). Monitor Warren’s practice status throughout the week, and have a backup plan ready if he remains questionable heading into the weekend.

Travis Kelce @ Denver Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs’ offense hit a season low last week, scoring just three points against the Seahawks. Despite a lack of depth in the receiving corps, Travis Kelce has struggled to establish consistency in the passing game. He has caught more than four passes in just one game this season, the Week 2 matchup against the Colts, and hasn’t topped 59 receiving yards since that contest. Kelce also hasn’t found the end zone since Week 3.

The connection between Kelce and Patrick Mahomes that once made them one of the NFL’s most dangerous duos hasn’t produced the same results this season. Kansas City has increasingly leaned on its running game, and when that approach stalls, Kelce hasn’t consistently emerged as a reliable alternative. Until his involvement and production improve, fantasy managers may need to temper their expectations, especially with WR1 Rashee Rice trending towards a return this week.

Tyler Higbee vs. LA Chargers

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) runs after making a catch during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Higbee has been a boom-or-bust option this season, with his production heavily influenced by game environment. He performed well from Weeks 3-5, but across the other four games, he has totaled just eight catches for 48 yards and no touchdowns. The scoring environments tell a similar story: his three productive games averaged 56.6 combined points, while the other four averaged just 39.5.

This week, Higbee and the Rams face a Chargers defense that has consistently kept games low-scoring. The Chargers played just one game this season with a combined total above 40 points. The Rams could also spend much of the contest playing with a lead, potentially limiting their need to rely on Higbee in the passing game. Given his inconsistent production and the potential for a low-scoring matchup, fantasy managers should be cautious about starting him.

If you roster Kelce, Warren, or Higbee, consider starting one of the three under-the-radar tight ends we break down in our Must-Start Week 8 Tight End article!