Anthony Richardson Trade Rumors: Top NFL Landing Spots
Anthony Richardson’s time with the Indianapolis Colts could be coming to a close. On Wednesday, Colts general manager Chris Ballard spoke to Richardson’s agent regarding a potential trade to move the third-year quarterback to a new situation, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
Entering the regular season, head coach Shane Steichen announced Richardson would be benched for the 2025 season in favor of free agent signing Daniel Jones.
Indianapolis selected Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but a combination of underpreparation and injury concerns have forced him to the bench. As teams begin to reach out regarding the 23-year-old, let’s look at three teams that could trade for Richardson early into the season. We already mocked him to the Las Vegas Raiders so we left them off this list.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering the 2025 season with the oldest starting quarterback in the league. No matter the result of this season, Aaron Rodgers’ 21st season will likely be his last.
Behind him, Pittsburgh’s depth at quarterback is slim. Will Howard is a relative unknown out of Ohio State and Mason Rudolph has shown to be less than serviceable as a starter. Bringing in Richardson adds immense potential to Pittsburgh’s quarterback room, and he could be their plan for the future should he show signs of development in Arthur Smith’s offense.
Richardson's value wouldn't be all that great in fantasy football given the lack of receiving options in Steel City. Outside of DK Metcalf and the two tight ends (Jonnu Smith and Pat Freirmuth), Pittsburgh lacks any real difference makers who can move the chains via the aerial attack. This would arguably be his worst destination from a fantasy football perspective. Plus, Kaleb Johnson looks to be the new Najee Harris in this offense and Jaylen Warren's new contact extension signals Mike Tomlin's trust and commitment to the run game.
Cleveland Browns
Much like their AFC North counterpart - and hated rivals - the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback room is filled with question marks behind a quarterback likely headed for retirement after this season. Cleveland elected to move on from Kenny Pickett and released Tyler Huntley, leaving rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel behind Joe Flacco.
Cleveland could pull the trigger on a trade for Richardson, which shouldn’t cost much. He could grow in Kevin Stefanski’s scheme with a fresh start in the Browns offense. Richardson also adds competition for Sanders and Gabriel behind Flacco.
From a fantasy perspective, this isn't the worst landing spot. Although the Browns will likely employ a run-heavy offense, A-Rich would be part of that game plan as his legs are what gives him some value in the fantasy football world. Jerry Jeudy emerged as a true WR1 and David Njoku is easily a top-10 tight end in the NFL. If Cedric Tillman can become a reliable pass catcher in Cleveland, this isn't the worst destination for Richardson, though the competition in the quarterback room would be fierce. Sanders would have something to say about a potential Richardson arrival.
New Orleans Saints
First-year head coach Kellen Moore could have the worst quarterback situation in the NFL. The New Orleans Saints are set to roll out Spencer Rattler as their starter, despite selecting Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 draft.
Even with two young quarterbacks, the depth is thin and the top-end talent is questionable at best. Richardson’s potential is undeniable and Moore could be the coach that helps him realize such potential. Competing against two pocket passers, Richardson’s athleticism could add a new dynamic to New Orleans’ offensive attack.
Although Alvin Kamara will be in his thirties, he still has something left in the tank and the Saints have better receivers than you would think. Chris Olave is solid but he needs to stay healthy and Rashid Shaheed is one of the best deep threats in the entire NFL. A-Rich would certainly be an upgrade over Rattler and could help this franchise reset as they look for a new quarterback to build around since the Drew Brees era.