Chiefs Acquire Justin Fields As Patrick Mahomes' Backup in Trade with New York Jets

The Kansas City Chiefs have a new quarterback in town and his name is not Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes is still obviously the QB1 in Andy Reid’s offense but the Chiefs have acquired a reliable backup in Justin Fields via a trade with the New York Jets. New York received a sixth-round pick in exchange for the dual-threat quarterback.

Trade: the New York Jets are finalizing a deal that will send QB Justin Fields to the Kansas City Chiefs, pending a physical, per ESPN sources. Other teams were interested, but Fields’ preference was to go to Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/HFgFODMi0r — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2026

From a fantasy football perspective, the financial details of this deal make it clear that the move was more about roster flexibility than long-term investment. The New York Jets are covering $7 million of Justin Fields’ $10 million guaranteed salary for 2026, leaving the Kansas City Chiefs responsible for just $3 million. That structure mirrors the Jets’ recent trade for Geno Smith, where New York is paying only $3.3 million of his salary while the Las Vegas Raiders absorb the remaining $16.2 million—essentially allowing the Jets to shuffle quarterbacks while minimizing their cap hit.

Justin Fields Stats in 2025

Fields’ services were no longer needed in New York after the Jets brought Smith back to the Meadowlands to run the offense in 2026. In 2025, Fields accumulated 1,259 passing yards while completing 62.7% of his pass attempts. He threw seven touchdowns with just one interception, though he absorbed 27 sacks. He also turned 71 carries into 383 rushing yards and four trips to the end zone with his legs. After starting nine games, he averaged 15.9 fantasy points per game, good for 20th at the position.

Fantasy Football Impact of Justin Fields Trade

The fantasy football landscape won’t change much after this trade. Fields likely won’t sniff any playing time if Mahomes is healthy. Still, the Chiefs know how important the backup quarterback position is (just look at Nick Foles’ run with the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2018 after Carson Wentz went down), and after Gardner Minshew signed with the Arizona Cardinals, there was a gaping hole on the depth chart.

The addition of Fields could have short-term ripple effects while Mahomes works his way back from a December surgery to repair a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee—his most serious injury since taking over as the starter for the Chiefs in 2017. Mahomes is targeting a return for the season opener, but Fields’ mobility and dual-threat skill set will likely allow him to run the offense under Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy throughout the offseason program and potentially much of training camp, giving fantasy managers a storyline worth monitoring closely if Mahomes’ recovery timeline stretches into the regular season. Still, Fields won’t have much value even if Mahomes isn’t ready to go by Week 1.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

This will be Fields’ fourth new team in the last four years after playing his first three seasons with the Chicago Bears. After starting the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Russell Wilson eventually leapfrogged him on the depth chart once he reached full strength. In 2025, Fields’ inability to win football games led to his benching as the Jets finished with a 3-14 record. Now, he is viewed as a solid backup, but nothing more. While he is one of the most electric runners at the position, his pocket awareness and accuracy are major problems for a football team that is actually attempting to make a deep run in the NFL playoffs.

Ultimately, the fantasy football landscape won’t shift much and the Chiefs will be in deep trouble if Fields is on the gridiron and Mahomes is not. But if Kansas City needs to weather a two-game absence from their star quarterback (particularly at the beginning of the season), Fields could give them a chance to stay relevant until the All-Pro quarterback returns to health. In that situation, Kansas City would likely lean heavily on the new star in their running back room, Kenneth Walker III. But Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce would definitely see a dip in value if Mahomes is unable to go by Week 1.

We saw how the Chiefs were unable to overcome their slow start in 2025. They don’t want to dig themselves into a deep hole and are hopeful that if Mahomes isn’t able to go, Fields could provide some electricity and prove his haters wrong. Only time will tell if he even gets the opportunity. Chiefs fans and fantasy football fanatics alike are hoping that this move proves to be a moot point when all is said and done.

All that being said, if you draft Mahomes in 2026, it may not be a bad idea to snag Fields in the final round of your draft as a potential handcuff quarterback in the event that the Super Bowl champ isn't ready to step on the field in Week 1. Fields' rushing upside could provide dividends for fantasy football managers even if his passing stats struggle despite decent talent surrounding him.

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