NFL Mock Trade: Breece Hall Could Help Chiefs Capture Another Super Bowl
As we approach the November 2 NFL Trade Deadline, rumors are beginning to fly around about of ton of players being moved. This is expected to be a hot running back market. One of the names that has been popping up more than any other player, let alone running back, is Breece Hall. All signs point to the New York Jets wanting to move on from their star running back and Hall wanting to get out of New York.
Hall recently caused further speculation about these trade rumors when he posted on Instagram:
“They want me to lay down but I got sum to stand for … #Free 20”
The "20" refers to his jersey number, and the obvious conclusion to jump to is that he wants out of New York. The fact that the Jets have not given him an extension leads us to believe they also don't see him in their long-term plans. With the Jets' season already essentially over at 0 - 6, there is no reason for them not to try to get some value for him. Granted, that franchise is a poorly run dumpster fire, so who knows what they do, but it makes sense for them to trade him. We already explored Hall being dealt to the Chargers to replace Omarion Hampton, but another possibility exists.
One team that has a glaring need for a running back is the Kansas City Chiefs. Their rushing attack has struggled with the underperforming duo of Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt leading the backfield. The addition of Hall could take their already potent offense to the next level.
Mock Trade: Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets & Fantasy Football Impact
Kansas City Chiefs Receive
RB Breece Hall
Sixth Round Pick
New York Jets Receive
Second Round Pick
Fifth Round Pick
Hall would immediately become a no-doubt RB1 with RB1 overall upside. While he is still a strong option in New York, Justin Fields and that Jets offense put a cap on everyone's upside. In Kansas City, he would be a league-winner if he gets the majority of the running back touches.
This would also free fantasy owners from the burden of having to hold on to Pacheco and Hunt. They could finally cut those two duds and free up some roster space instead of feeling obligated to hold them.
For the Jets, Isaiah Davis would get a big boost and could be pushed up into the RB2 range. He's not as talented as Hall, but he'd be the last man standing in that backfield with no one to compete with for touches.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Chiefs
The Chiefs are a Super Bowl or bust team. They have their eyes set on bigger things than most teams. This move would take their offense the next level. While they are already one of the favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl this year, continuing to build their roster puts them in a better position to win it all.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Jets
It looks clear that Hall is not in the Jets' long-term plans. Their options are to trade him and get value or just let him walk in the offseason. The obvious choice is to trade him. Hopefully, for the sake of Hall, the Jets, and fantasy owners, they make a rare wise decision.