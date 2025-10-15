NFL Mock Trade: Chargers Look At Jets' Breece Hall To Replace Star Rookie
The NFL Trade Deadline is less than three weeks away so that means one thing — it is mock trade season. We discuss the most expendable players in the market that may get dealt to the team in highest need. Perhaps the hottest name of the market right now is Jets running back, Breece Hall. Many teams could be in need of him for a Super Bowl/Playoff run. A team that fits that bill very well right now is the LA Chargers.
Fantasy Football Impact
We will first weight the impact on the Jets offense. If they traded Hall, they would lack anyone until Braelon Allen got back, which looks to be in December. The Jets would suffer dramatically but at this point, they are looking to tank, so who cares, right? The Jets would be running with Isaiah Davis and Kene Nwangwu. Davis could have sleeper value and perhaps even Nwangwu would, but due time would tell.
In Los Angeles they will have gained a phenom at running back that seamlessly replaces Omarion Hampton for the time being. Both Hampton and Hall are very similar running back both in their run-styles and pass-catching ability. Harbaugh would love to get his hands on Hall. This would make him a certified RB1 which a higher floor than he currently has in New York.
Kimani Vidal loses his value as does Hassan Haskins. If Vidal were included in the trade, he would compete with Davis and Nwangwu for the RB1 job, but it could be a mess early on.
This would make the Chargers better as a whole, reinvigorating their contending hopes.
Trade Details
Chargers Receive: Breece Hall
Jets Receive: 2026 2nd Round Pick, Kimani Vidal
Why the Chargers Say Yes
The Chargers are without a core running back for the time being. Hampton is due back in Week 10, but that is hopeful. At that point, will he have to ramp up? Yes, likely.
The Chargers are a contending team and they need a top running back to do so. Hall would be a rental with his contract expiring this year so the Chargers do not even have to commit long term or with much monetary commitment. If they want to re-sign him, they can go ahead and do it, but this fits great and all they gave up was a 2nd round pick and an expendable depth piece that is Vidal. What is a 2nd round pick to a Super Bowl aspiration?
Why the Jets Say Yes
The Jets may be approaching a fire-sale. Darren Mougey is the new GM in town and he must build a team sooner than later. To do this, he must build high-upside assets and most of all, draft capital.
Hall is ending his rookie deal and we know that teams are always hesitant to sign a running back to a long-term contract. They tend to be lower on the durability scale and well, Hall is not a piece that the current brass put on this team. They can go elsewhere for cheaper and that may fit Tanner Engstrand's scheme better.
The Jets will avoid paying a contract of Hall and with a lost season, they get returns that otherwise would have never happened. It is something or nothing. They get a 2nd round pick, which Hall was, and a high-upside asset in Vidal to also keep the team competitive for the second half.