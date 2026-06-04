These 2 Trade Destinations Significantly Bolster Anthony Richardson's Fantasy Value

Former No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson continues to garner attention among trade rumors as the Indianapolis Colts gear up for Training Camp. The Florida product was put on the trade market by the front office following the emergence of veteran signal-caller Daniel Jones last season.

With Jones at the helm, the team got out to one of the hottest starts of any club in the league, winning eight of their first 10 games prior to a six-game losing streak to close the season following his Achilles injury. The team rebuffed its confidence in Jones despite the injury, securing him on a two-year deal back in March.

Despite a turbulent start to his NFL career, Richardson remains a high-upside quarterback for teams in need of help at the position. He was expected to be dealt ahead of the trade deadline last season, but remained with the team for the remainder of the season.

With minicamp in full swing, the time could be right for the Colts to secure a return for their former top pick. Let’s look at two potential trade destinations for Richardson that would bolster his fantasy football value:

Arizona Cardinals

May 8, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) during rookie minicamp at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals are entering their offseason programs with their share of questions at the quarterback position. After releasing former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray, the team was expected to start Jacoby Brissett for the 2026 season, but a holdout could derail such plans. Behind Brissett, Gardner Minshew II and Carson Beck are slated to compete for a potential starting job. Considering their quarterback situation, a trade for Richardson could add tremendous depth to the group.

In Arizona, Richardson is surrounded by a plethora of weapons, headlined by the likes of Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson. The team’s talent surrounding the quarterback position could bolster Richardson’s fantasy football outlook in a big way. With Brissett holding out, he could compete for the starting job alongside Minshew and Beck, further bolstering his fantasy value ahead of his fourth NFL season.

Atlanta Falcons

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws the ball in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Falcons reworked their quarterback room with a notable signing this offseason, bringing in former first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa to compete against Michael Penix Jr. for the starting job. With Kevin Stefanski tasked with picking a starter, the team could look to add outside help, and Richardson could be a prime target. At just 24 years old, Richardson has time to develop in Stefanski’s system and could develop into the team’s long-term starter under center.

The Falcons’ offense features a number of quality contributors, including Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts, a talented three-headed monster. Should he win the starting job in Atlanta, his fantasy value should rise drastically. His dual-threat ability helps form a dangerous backfield tandem alongside Robinson, with upside in the passing game throwing to London and Pitts. Considering the team’s lack of serviceable depth behind Penix and Tagovailoa, expect Richardson to see a fair shot at securing the QB1 spot for the Falcons, should the team trade for him.

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