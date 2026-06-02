Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett Problem Isn't Going Away

TEMPE — Another OTA session for the Arizona Cardinals is here. Jacoby Brissett is not.

Brissett is once again not present for the Cardinals' voluntary offseason team activities, the final of three Arizona is hosting ahead of June 8's mandatory mini-camp date according to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.

The Cardinals will open their practice to reporters later this afternoon, where we'll get to speak to head coach Mike LaFleur and select players.

Brissett will not be fined for missing these dates but will be if he's a no-show next week.

"You'd be hard-pressed to see if Jacoby hasn't done most of what we are doing physically. So it's word association from that point, cadences and all of that kind of stuff," said LaFleur last week. It's likely his tone hasn't changed on Brissett since.

Whether Brissett's holdout for a new contract is resolved by then largely remains to be seen, though clearly the Cardinals' problem with their expected starting quarterback isn't going away.

Meanwhile, passers in the likes of Gardner Minshew and rookie Carson Beck are getting more on-field reps with their teammates in the early installation days of LaFleur's offense.

"At the end of the day, all you really have is the work that you put in. At some point, somebody's going to be better than you and they're going to play. At some point you'll be the best guy in the room, you'll get a chance to play," Minshew told reporters last week.

Brissett is in search of a new contract that will either give him more money this season or extends his current deal into the future. His contract runs out after this season.

Brissett, 33, is likely staring down at his last opportunity to earn more than slightly above minimum money.

The Cardinals reportedly have known about Brissett's desire for a raise through the offseason and have been willing to work with Brissett — though ESPN reported last week the two are significantly far apart in their negotiations.

While Brissett's contract doesn't reflect that of a starting quarterback, it feels as if the veteran has little leverage with two other capable passers in the room with him.

Many believe a trade could be a possibility if the two sides can't meet somewhere in the middle, which would net the Cardinals $7.4 million in salary cap space. Cutting Brissett would see them welcome $5.94 million to their books for 2026.