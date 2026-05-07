The 11 Best Fantasy Baseball Pitchers in the Minor Leagues to Add in Week 7 Including A Pair of Yankees

With each stud, starting pitcher injury in the majors, the bar rises in overall ERA and WHIP in fantasy leagues. The free agent pitching pool tends to be a minefield of risky arms, forcing game managers to place higher bets on developing talent coming up through the minors.

Robby Snelling, Miami Marlins

Some fantasy wishes were granted this week when the Marlins decided to call up Snelling (scheduled to pitch on Friday night at home) instead of Braxton Garrett. In his last start at AAA, he tossed five no-hit shutout innings with a walk and nine strikeouts.

Snelling has been elite in three (no runs over 16.0 innings with 30 strikeouts) of his six minor league starts in 2026, leading to a 3-1 record on the year with a 1.86 ERA, 0.897 WHIP, and 44 strikeouts. His left arm has been exceptional over 18 career starts at AAA (9-3 with a 1.46 ERA, 0.983 WHIP, and 132 strikeouts over 98.2 innings).

Braxton Garrett, Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Braxton Garrett (29) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at loanDepot Park. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Despite the lust to call Garrett up, and he does deserve to pitch in Miami, his arm has backed up in his last two appearances (six runs, six hits, three home runs, and seven walks over eight innings with nine strikeouts). He opened the year with success over four starts at AAA (two runs, 12 baserunners, and 23 strikeouts over 23.1 innings).

Carlos Rodon, New York Yankees

The Yankees expect to have Rodon back on the mound this Sunday. He’s made three rehab appearances across three levels of the minors, with one poor showing at AAA (five runs, seven hits, two home runs, and two walks over 6.1 innings with four strikeouts). His first two starts at High A and AA led to a 0.93 ERA, 0.724 WHIP, and 12 strikeouts over 9.2 innings. Rodon threw 85 pitches in his last outing with a step down in his average fastball (93.5 mph – 94.1 in 2025 and 95.4 in 2024).

Check out our Week 7 MLB Hitter's Prospect Watch!

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

The excitement of Cole regaining his ace stuff in 2026 has tapered based on his early struggles over four appearances in the minors (13 runs, 18 hits, six home runs, and one walk over 18.2 innings with three strikeouts). His command checks a winning box while offering a reasonable fastball (96.1 mph) for his career path (96.9 mph in 2023). Cole has upped his fastball usage (61.1%) in his clocked games this season with minimal changeups. His pitch mix will change once he arrives back in New York. The Yankees intend to keep him at AAA for a couple more starts.

Cole blooded. 😳



The Yankees ace beamed Caleb Bonemer of High-A Winston-Salem after he homered off of him. pic.twitter.com/uxHQiqxx5L — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 6, 2026

Grayson Rodriguez, Los Angeles Angels

In a rookie ball game on Tuesday (5/5), Rodriguez pitched like the ace that we once thought he would be. He allowed one run and five hits over five innings with no walks and seven strikeouts while tossing 72 pitches (50 for strikes). With no setbacks, Rodriguez could be back in the majors quickly after the Angels lost Yusei Kikuchi for the season. There were no reports about his velocity.

Ryan Johnson, Los Angeles Angels

After missing a month with a hamstring injury, Johnson looked sharp over 3.1 rehab innings at A ball last weekend. He didn’t allow a run with two hits, one walk, and seven strikeouts. In his only major league appearance this season, Johnson buried teams with a disastrous showing (six runs, seven hits, one home run, and four walks over 3.1 innings with two strikeouts). He has a live, upside arm, so his progress through the minors should be followed over the next couple of weeks.

Troy Melton, Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Troy Melton throws at live batting practice during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers have Melton a start at A ball on Sunday as he worked his way back from an elbow injury. Across 1.2 innings, Melton gave up a run and two hits with no walks and two strikeouts. With Tarik Skubal out for an extended period of time, Detroit would love to get Melton up and running in the majors.

Kade Anderson, Seattle Mariners

Based on his success over five starts at AA (one run, 13 hits, and four walks over 24.1 innings with 38 strikeouts), Anderson may bypass AAA and buy a ticket to Seattle. He pitched 119.0 innings last season in college, giving him a chance to increase his innings count to the 140 area in 2026. For any fantasy team looking for a buy-and-hold, Anderson is the pitcher to add.

Hagen Smith, Chicago White Sox

Command and depth of innings remain an issue for Smith at AAA. He has yet to record an out in the fifth inning over his seven starts while walking 16 batters over 22.1 innings. His ERA (2.82), WHIP (1.254), and strikeouts (32) point to upside, but Smith has plenty of work to do before helping the Chicago White Sox and fantasy teams.

Matt Wilkinson, Cleveland Guardians

After battling his command (45 walks over 104.0 innings) in 2025 at High A, Wilkinson has been trending higher over his five starts at AA. He’s allowed only three runs over 23.2 innings with 12 hits, seven walks, and 30 strikeouts. His big body (6’1” and 250 lbs.) works against his ceiling, but Wilkinson made strides to get in better shape over the winter.

Wei-En Lin, Athletics

Athletics pitcher Wei-En Lin (81) poses for Photo Day at HoHoKam Stadium. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Over his first season in the minors at age 19, Lin pitched at High A, A, and AA in 2025, leading to a 3.78 ERA, 1.074 WHIP, and 109 strikeouts over 81.0 innings. His left arm held up this year at AA over six starts (1.61 ERA, 0.964 WHIP, and 33 strikeouts over 28.0 innings). He pitched seven shutout innings with two hits, no walks, and six strikeouts in his last appearance. The A’s signed him for $1.35 million in 2024 at age 18 out of high school in Taiwan.

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