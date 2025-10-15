Fantasy Sports

Best Fantasy Football Week 7 Defense/Special Teams Streamers

Explore a trio of underrated units poised to deliver in favorable Week 7 matchups.

Michael Rovetto

Oct 13, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) celebrates after making an interception against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Every fantasy football manager knows the stress of weekly lineup decisions, but defense and special teams (D/ST) remain one of the trickiest positions to navigate. 

Outside of a few elite units, most defenses are volatile, leaving managers searching the waiver wire for favorable matchups. Streaming defenses — a strategy built around rotating D/ST based on opponent, game script and injuries — has become one of the most reliable ways to maximize production. Rather than settling for a middling unit, managers can often squeeze out higher weekly scores by targeting vulnerable offenses.

Week 7 offers another slate of streamable defenses worth considering, with several options available in the majority of leagues. Below are three D/ST units with exploitable matchups that could provide fantasy managers with a short-term boost.

*Percentage denotes roster rate on ESPN and Yahoo*

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders (ESPN: 52% Yahoo: 80%)

The Chiefs project as a top-three play this week vs. a Raiders team that surrenders the third-most fantasy points to D/STs on a per-game basis. There are two major reasons for that: Las Vegas is tied for the NFL lead in giveaways (11), and its offensive line has allowed the fifth-most sacks (18) through six games. Geno Smith also leads the NFL in interceptions (10). Kansas City’s unit, which is more than solid, should have a field day getting after Smith and turning him over in this AFC West clash. Creating turnovers and manufacturing sacks will always be a formula for a high-scoring D/ST in fantasy football.  

The Kansas City Chiefs are among the best D/STs to start in Week 7.
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints (ESPN: 9% Yahoo: 28%)

The Bears’ defense has been much better than the numbers may indicate, both on the field and in fantasy football. Their statistics are deflated because they gave up 52 points and 511 total yards to the Lions in Week 2. Outside of that, the Bears have been a solid defensive unit. They even rank second in the NFL in takeaways (12). Chicago matches up at home against the Saints, who have the fifth-lowest scoring offense on a per-game basis (18.5). They also rank inside the bottom 10 of the NFL in yards per game (305.3). Managers in deeper leagues should look at the Bears’ D/ST as a potential streamer for all these reasons in Week 7.  

Chicago Bears free safety Kevin Byard ranks second in the NFL in interceptions (3).
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Carolina Panthers @ New York Jets (ESPN: 5% Yahoo: 5%)

The Panthers D/ST might be the sneakiest play of the week. Contrary to many beliefs, their defense has been very solid this season. They rank among the top 10 in fewest yards allowed per game (308.3), and have done a formidable job at stopping the run. The Jets will be without their star wide receiver, Garrett Wilson. Through six games, Wilson has over four times as many targets (56) as the Jets’ second-leading wide receiver, Josh Reynolds (12). The Panthers can virtually sell out against the run and force Fields to beat them with his arm while throwing to an insufficient group of pass-catchers. This strategy should net a low-scoring Jets offense that’s bound to make a few blunders. 

The Carolina Panthers are a great deeper league D/ST streaming option in Week 7.
Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michael Rovetto
