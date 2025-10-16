Cade Otton and 2 More Fantasy Football Week 7 Tight End Streamers
The tight end position has long been one of the most unpredictable lineup slots in fantasy football.
Outside of the few elite names, week-to-week production can be inconsistent, leaving managers frustrated and often scrambling for answers. That makes streaming — a tactic that utilizes the waiver wire to start players based on favorable matchups each week — a viable and sometimes necessary strategy.
By targeting matchups, opportunity and red-zone usage, streaming tight ends can help managers squeeze value out of a position that rarely offers much beyond the top tier. Instead of being locked into a low-ceiling option, streaming opens the door to finding upside plays who can deliver at the right time.
Week 7 of the NFL season presents a fresh slate and several opportunities for managers seeking to optimize their lineups. Here are four streaming options that could pay off for fantasy football managers.
*Percentage denotes player’s roster rate on ESPN and Yahoo*
Harold Fannin Jr. (Browns) vs. Dolphins (ESPN: 49% Yahoo: 48%)
This is now Fannin’s fifth time appearing on my tight end streamers list, and he’s delivered almost every time. With fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel taking over as the full-time starter at quarterback for the Browns, Fannin’s value is as high as it ever was. He’s coming off his best performance, where he caught 7-of-10 targets for a career-high 81 yards vs. the Steelers. Fannin has benefitted from favorable matchups all season, and that trend continues in Week 7 vs. the Dolphins. Miami has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to tight ends per game this season. Fannin is set up for another strong outing in Week 7, as he should continue to be Gabriel’s security blanket.
Cade Otton (Buccaneers) @ Lions (ESPN: 19% Yahoo: 27%)
Injuries have decimated the Buccaneers’ receiving corps. Rookie sensation Emeka Egbuka was the only one active out of their big three, which included Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. However, he went down with a hamstring injury this past week vs. the 49ers. While Evans can potentially return for Monday night’s game vs. the Lions, it remains to be seen if Egbuka will play while Godwin is all but ruled out already. Otton has benefited the most from the injuries around him, posting back-to-back games with four or more receptions for 50+ yards. Last week, Otton hauled in a season-high 5-of-6 targets for 51 yards. The Lions rank middle-of-the-pack in fantasy points given up to opposing tight ends per game, but are coming off a week in which they gave up over 100 yards to the Chiefs’ tight ends.
Chig Okonkwo (Titans) vs. Patriots (ESPN: 12% Yahoo: 24%)
Okonkwo is coming off one of his best performances of the season. He caught a season-high six passes for 46 yards vs. the Raiders in Week 6. A major reason for his uptick in usage was that Calvin Ridley left the Titans’ game in the second quarter with a hamstring injury and never returned. Ridley didn’t log a practice on Wednesday, and his availability in Week 7 is uncertain. If Ridley misses the upcoming contest, Okonkwo’s fantasy outlook will see a significant upgrade along with rookie Elic Ayomanor. The Patriots also give up the ninth-most fantasy points to tight ends per game. Okonkwo is yet to reach the end zone this season, but there’s reason for optimism that he can this week.
