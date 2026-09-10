Chris Bell, And 3 Other Fantasy Sleepers To Add Off Waivers Before It Is Too Late

We all do it. We covet a guy and his potential in fantasy football and do nothing about. There he sits on the waivers for the early weeks of the season, and eventually that potential you saw in him turns into real production. too bad for you your league mate picked him up the week prior.

This time, do not wait around. There are several players currently available on waivers in most leagues who could turn into must-start caliber players down the line. With that here are four players to add off the fantasy waiver wire right now.

Kaleb Johnson

Jul 30, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson (20) participates in training camp drills at Saint Vincent College. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Second-year RB Kaleb Johnson will have a different team to try to become fantasy-relevant with in 2026: the Green Bay Packers. In 2025, Johnson was with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had an extremely limited workload, logging just 28 carries for 69 yards.

With Josh Jacobs' status for 2026 up in the air and the Packers' current RB1, MarShawn Lloyd, being the team’s RB1—he has an extensive injury history and just played in one NFL game in two seasons–Johnson could become their RB1. To help improve his chances of proving he can be their lead back, the run game scheme the Packers use is similar to the one he had at Iowa in his junior year, where he had 1,537 rushing yards and 23 TDs.

In ESPN leagues, Johnson is currently 6.6% rostered.

Chris Bell

Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) reacts after a carry against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The run for who will become WR1 for the Miami Dolphins is wide open, and a dark horse candidate is rookie Chris Bell. He is well ahead of his rehab from an ACL tear last season in late November while he was at Louisville. He is now set to make his debut with the Dolphins in Week 1, and it looks like he will not be limited whatsoever.

Bell is the most talented WR the Dolphins have. Last year at Louisville, he had 917 receiving yards and six TDs. At a 4.7% rostered rate in ESPN leagues, with the ceiling he has as a fantasy prospect and the opportunity with Miami not having a proven WR on their roster, he is more than worth adding on the waiver wire right now.

Kayshon Boutte

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A season-ending injury to WR2 on the Houston Texans, Jayden Higgins, brought the need for more WR depth for the Texans. They addressed that by trading with the New England Patriots for WR Kayshon Boutte.

In 2025, Boutte had 46 receptions for 551 receiving yards and six TDs in 14 games. He did have a few good fantasy performances, including a two-game stretch where he had consecutive outings with over 70 receiving yards and a TD.

Boutte has the potential to be the WR2 on Houston. With a team that averaged the seventh most passing attempts per game in 2025, he is a player worth taking a risk on and adding now on waivers. He is currently rostered in 16% of ESPN leagues.

Dylan Sampson

Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) walks the field house during day 12 of training camp, Aug. 11, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The RB2 on the Cleveland Browns in 2026 may not be a bad role to have for fantasy football. Their QB situation is a mess, and they have inexperienced players they will be relying on offensively. That could be a mix, to them trailing in games often, resulting in them using their passing game heavily. Their go-to pass-catching back for now is Dylan Sampson.

In 2025, he had 33 receptions and 271 receiving yards. In the lone preseason game he played this season, he had two receptions for 43 yards. Sampson should solely be an add in PPR formats. In ESPN leagues, he is 19% rostered.