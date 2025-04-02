Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Ivan Herrera Hits Three Homers

Fantasy baseball managers should act fast on the waiver wire as Ivan Herrera’s hot start and five-category potential make him a sneaky, high-upside addition at the catcher position.

Shawn Childs

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera (48) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning at Rogers Centre.
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera (48) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
In this story:

In home leagues and smaller roster formats on Yahoo and ESPN, fantasy managers who are quickest to access the computer creates a significant advantage in fantasy baseball. This afternoon, Ivan Herrera smashed three home runs, resulting in three runs and six RBIs. His bat is off to a fast start (7-for-15 with five runs, three home runs, and eight RBIs) over his five starts.

Herrera was a player of interest for me this draft season based on my Fantasy Outlook: 

Based on minor league success at AAA and a half-season of at-bats with the Cardinals, Herrera offers sneaky upside to a fantasy team, thanks to his value in five categories for the catcher position. St. Louis has a viable second catcher (Pedro Pages) who offers power but a lower ceiling.

With 400+ at-bats, I expect a positive batting average for Herrera with a 55/10/50/10 profile as his floor. He should outperform his ADP, and I envision him delivering a J.T. Realmuto 2016 season (.303/60/11/48/12) with a better approach. In 15-team formats, Herrera will be an advantage at C2.

With three home runs under his belt, Herrera appears poised to increase his power output. If so, paired with his speed for a catcher, he will undoubtedly rank inside the top 12 catches in 2025. For a fantasy team with a questionable catching option, Herrera should be a winning investment if he is sitting in the free-agent pool. 

More Fantasy Baseball News:

Is Rays Rookie Jake Mangum a Fantasy Baseball Steal or Trap?

Dustin May Dominates in Emotional Return After 22-Month Absence

Shane Baz Shines in MLB Return: Fantasy Baseball Impact

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/Waiver Wire