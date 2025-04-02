Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Ivan Herrera Hits Three Homers
In home leagues and smaller roster formats on Yahoo and ESPN, fantasy managers who are quickest to access the computer creates a significant advantage in fantasy baseball. This afternoon, Ivan Herrera smashed three home runs, resulting in three runs and six RBIs. His bat is off to a fast start (7-for-15 with five runs, three home runs, and eight RBIs) over his five starts.
Herrera was a player of interest for me this draft season based on my Fantasy Outlook:
Based on minor league success at AAA and a half-season of at-bats with the Cardinals, Herrera offers sneaky upside to a fantasy team, thanks to his value in five categories for the catcher position. St. Louis has a viable second catcher (Pedro Pages) who offers power but a lower ceiling.
With 400+ at-bats, I expect a positive batting average for Herrera with a 55/10/50/10 profile as his floor. He should outperform his ADP, and I envision him delivering a J.T. Realmuto 2016 season (.303/60/11/48/12) with a better approach. In 15-team formats, Herrera will be an advantage at C2.
With three home runs under his belt, Herrera appears poised to increase his power output. If so, paired with his speed for a catcher, he will undoubtedly rank inside the top 12 catches in 2025. For a fantasy team with a questionable catching option, Herrera should be a winning investment if he is sitting in the free-agent pool.
