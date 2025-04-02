Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Pirates' Dennis Santana Poised For Save Opportunities
David Bednar struggled to end 2024, and his spring struggles (nine runs, 14 baserunners, one home run in eight innings, 10 strikeouts) gave fantasy drafters plenty of reasons to avoid his this year. Over his first three appearances this year, he allowed three runs, six runs, and a home run in one inning, with one strikeout, earning him a ticket out of town. His fastball (96.7 mph) in 2025 aligned with his career path.
The Pirates kick David Bednar to the AAA curb, creating a save opportunity for Dennis Santana.
With Paul Skenes looking for his first win of the season after pitching seven shutout innings with three hits and six strikeouts today, Pittsburgh handed Santana the ball in a closing situation. He finished the job by tossing a shutout inning, allowing a walk and no hits.
Santana’s seven-year MLB stats (4.76 ERA, 1.319 WHIP, four saves) don’t scream closer, but a career-best season in 2024 (2.44 ERA, 50 strikeouts in 44.1 innings) and spring success (two runs, four baserunners, one home run in 7.2 innings, three strikeouts) moved him on to fantasy radar as the next closing option for the Pirates. This year, he has given up one run and five baserunners over 3.1 innings, with three strikeouts and one save.
I don’t know his long-term viability for closing, but Santana has the job for now, giving the fantasy market a bridge-closing option until a better option emerges. He should added in all formats this week.
