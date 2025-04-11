Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Baseball: Week 3 Waiver Wire Catchers

Endy Rodriguez offers upside as a C2 despite a slow start, while Pedro Pages emerges as a potential deep-league replacement for the injured Ivan Herrera.

Shawn Childs

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Endy Rodriguez (5) asks for time-out against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at PNC Park.
In this story:

Endy Rodriguez’s slow start may not spark much fantasy buzz, but his increased role and past minor league dominance position him as a high-upside C2 option in 10- and 12-team leagues. Meanwhile, Pedro Pages steps in as a viable deep-league replacement for Ivan Herrera, though he'll need to fend off Yohel Pozo to lock down consistent playing time.

Endy Rodriguez, Pittsburgh Pirates

Trust and vision are critical to evaluating underperforming players in the fantasy baseball market. Rodriguez is off to a quiet start to the season (7-for-35 with four runs and two RBIs), which won’t promote running to the free-agent window in fantasy leagues. The Pirates slipped him into the four slot in their batting order on Friday night while playing his ninth game at first base. This combination should shine a bright light on his ceiling as a C2 in 2025. When at his best in the minors in 2022, between High A, AA, and AAA, Rodriguez hit .323 with 92 runs, 25 home runs, 95 RBIs, and four steals over 458 at-bats. I expect him to be a slam dunk edge second catcher option in 10- and 12-team formats. 

Pedro Pages, St. Louis Cardinals

For the fantasy teams that lost Ivan Herrera, Pages should be his natural replacement in 12 and 15-team formats. Heading into Friday night, he only has five hits over his last 24 at-bats with two runs and four RBIs. Pages flashed power in 2023 at AA (.267/63/16/72/3 over 424 at-bats), and the Cardinals gave him 202 at-bats of experience last year (.238 with 19 runs, seven home runs, 27 RBIs, and two steals).

Pages will have to contend with Yohel Pozo for playing time after St. Louis called him up. His bat has stalled at AAA over the past five seasons despite hitting .321 with 187 runs, 64 home runs, 253 RBIs, and two stolen bases over 1,304 at-bats. Over this span, Pozo saw action at C (185), 1B (47), and DH (92).

Minor League Catchers To Follow:

Henry Davis, PIT – 7-for-28 with three runs and one RBI.

Kyle Teel, CWS – .200 over 45 at-bats with six runs, two home runs, nine RBIs, and one steal while striking out 17 times.

