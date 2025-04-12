Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Baseball: Week 3 Waiver Wire Second Basemen

Dylan Moore offers short-term value at second base due to an injury. Zack Gelof looks three or four weeks from returning from his hamate bone surgery, giving him buy-and-hold value.

Shawn Childs

Second base looks relatively weak in the free-agent pool in most formats this week. Zack Gelof doesn't seem exciting due to his batting average risk (.211) from 2024, thanks to 188 strikeouts over 497 at-bats, but his bat does offer home runs and steals once he returns.

Zack Gelof, ATH

The A’s lost Gelof to a hamate bone injury that required surgery on March 24th. His timetable to return should be six to eight weeks, suggesting his earliest at-bats back in the majors on May 8th. Anyone looking for an upgrade at second base should follow the recovery time of Francisco Alvarez, who should be back in about 10 days after suffering the same issue two weeks earlier. Gelof offers a balanced power/speed skill set, but his approach regressed in 2024, creating batting average risk. Only a watch for now, unless your fantasy league has IL spots.

Dylan Moore, SEA

The Mariners placed Ryan Bliss on the injured list with a biceps tear in his left arm, putting him out of action for multiple months. Moore should be rewarded with an uptick in at-bats. Last year, he hit 10 home runs over 368 at-bats while stealing 32 bags. Seattle used him as a super utility player in the past, leading to no seasons with more than 370 at-bats. Moore has six hits over his last 21 at-bats with five runs, two home runs, two RBIs, and two stolen bases. His bat has plenty of batting average risk, but he sometimes has big games. Possible short-term bump in steals with occasional power.

Minor League Second Basemen to follow:

Luke Keaschall, MIN – 79-for-31 with seven runs, one home run, five RBIs, and one steal at AAA.

Christian Moore, LAA – two hits over 17 at-bats at AA with two runs and four RBIs.

James Triantos, CHC – 10-for-37 with five runs, two RBIs, and five steals. He hit .300 at AA and AAA last year over 443 at-bats with 75 runs, seven home runs, 52 RBIs, and 47 steals.

