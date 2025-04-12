Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Baseball: Week 3 Waiver Wire First Basemen

Ty France and Carlos Santana offer short-term value at first base, while top minor league prospects like Nick Kurtz and Jac Caglianone could emerge as future fantasy contributors.

Shawn Childs

Minnesota Twins first baseman Ty France (13) hits an RBI single during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
Minnesota Twins first baseman Ty France (13) hits an RBI single during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ty France shows signs of a power rebound but remains a fringe option in shallow formats, while Carlos Santana continues to provide steady, if unspectacular, production with mild batting average risk. Keep an eye on rising minor league talents like Nick Kurtz and Jac Caglianone for future first base depth.

Ty France, Minnesota Twins

Over the first four games of this week, France went 6-for-14 with five runs, two home runs, and three RBIs. His bat was power-challenged in 2023 and 2024 (.243/125/25/109/109/2 over 1,066 at-bats) after posting playable corner infield stats over the previous two seasons (.283 over 1,122 at-bats with 150 runs, 38 home runs, and 156 RBIs). France is only a bridge player in shallow leagues unless his power streak continues.

Carlos Santana, Cleveland Guardians

Santana posted a floor of 19 home runs over the past four seasons (19, 19, 23, and 23) while averaging 65 runs and 72 RBIs). The Guardians opened the season with a nine-game road trip. He has a pair of home runs over his last five starts, with success at the plate over his previous 33 at-bats (.303 with five runs, two home runs, three RBIs, and one stolen base). Santana is a neutral three-category player with batting average risk.

Minor League First Basemen To Follow:

Nick Kurtz, ATH – .375 over 48 at-bats with 12 runs, six home runs, and 18 RBIs.

Jac Caglianone, KC – 9-for-26 with seven runs, two home runs, and 11 RBIs over 26 at-bats at AA.

Bryce Eldridge, SF – After hitting .289 over 447 at-bats between High-A, A, AA, and AAA with 76 runs, 23 home runs, 91 RBIs, and six stolen bases, Eldridge opened up the season at AA on the injured list due to a left wrist injury.

More Fantasy Baseball News:

Fantasy Baseball: Week 3 Waiver Wire Catchers

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Kyren Paris Taking The League By Storm

Fantasy Baseball: Week 3 Closer Depth Charts & Bullpen Report

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/Waiver Wire