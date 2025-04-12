Fantasy Baseball: Week 3 Waiver Wire First Basemen
Ty France shows signs of a power rebound but remains a fringe option in shallow formats, while Carlos Santana continues to provide steady, if unspectacular, production with mild batting average risk. Keep an eye on rising minor league talents like Nick Kurtz and Jac Caglianone for future first base depth.
Ty France, Minnesota Twins
Over the first four games of this week, France went 6-for-14 with five runs, two home runs, and three RBIs. His bat was power-challenged in 2023 and 2024 (.243/125/25/109/109/2 over 1,066 at-bats) after posting playable corner infield stats over the previous two seasons (.283 over 1,122 at-bats with 150 runs, 38 home runs, and 156 RBIs). France is only a bridge player in shallow leagues unless his power streak continues.
Carlos Santana, Cleveland Guardians
Santana posted a floor of 19 home runs over the past four seasons (19, 19, 23, and 23) while averaging 65 runs and 72 RBIs). The Guardians opened the season with a nine-game road trip. He has a pair of home runs over his last five starts, with success at the plate over his previous 33 at-bats (.303 with five runs, two home runs, three RBIs, and one stolen base). Santana is a neutral three-category player with batting average risk.
Minor League First Basemen To Follow:
Nick Kurtz, ATH – .375 over 48 at-bats with 12 runs, six home runs, and 18 RBIs.
Jac Caglianone, KC – 9-for-26 with seven runs, two home runs, and 11 RBIs over 26 at-bats at AA.
Bryce Eldridge, SF – After hitting .289 over 447 at-bats between High-A, A, AA, and AAA with 76 runs, 23 home runs, 91 RBIs, and six stolen bases, Eldridge opened up the season at AA on the injured list due to a left wrist injury.
