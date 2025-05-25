Fantasy Baseball: Week 9 Waiver Wire Infielders
When searching the free agent pool for lineup upgrades, some fantasy teams are looking for at-bats and other future upside players. League standings tend to dictate shopping lanes, but understanding future player results should weigh more into free agent decisions.
Catchers
Kyle Teel, Chicago White Sox
Earlier this week, I mentioned Teel in my infield minor league watch. He added another 3-for-4 game on Friday with three runs, one home run, and two RBIs. His hitting streak sits at 19 games (.380 over 71 at-bats with 16 runs, four home runs, 15 RBIs, and two stolen bases), putting him on the fast track to Chicago. For any fantasy teams looking for a C2 upgrade, Teel has the bat and pedigree to deliver helpful stats over the final four months of the year.
Victor Caratini, Houston Astros
The injury to Yordan Alvarez created more playing time for Caratini over the past two weeks. He has 10 hits over his last 29 at-bats with two runs, one home run, and two RBIs, giving him bridge value in 12- and 15-team formats. Alvarez is progressing with his hand issue, but it appears he’ll be out of action for another week.
First Basemen
Carlos Santana, Cleveland Guardians
Santana should be a free agent in almost all 12-team leagues. He’s riding a five-game hitting streak (7-for-17 with five runs, two home runs, and six RBIs). Over the past four weeks, Santana scored 14 runs, with four home runs and 20 RBIs, putting him on an 80/25/100 pace if repeated for 26 weeks.
Jac Caglianone, Kansas City Royals
After his promotion to AAA, Caglianone has five hits over 16 at-bats with two runs, two home runs, and five RBIs while walking once and striking out three times. His hitting streak stands at 13 games (17-for-56 with nine runs, three home runs, 17 RBIs, and one steal). He’s forcing the Royals’ hand, suggesting a promotion is looming.
Second Basemen
Caleb Durbin, Milwaukee Brewers
The fantasy market kicked Durbin back into the free agent pool in most 12-team leagues after a 0-for-21 streak with two RBIs and three strikeouts. His bat has been much better over his last six games (eight hits over 23 at-bats with three runs, three RBIs, and three stolen bases). Durbin’s speed was a drawing card when he was called up, and he will run more with better success at the plate. His 10 strikeouts over 102 at-bats suggest a rebound in batting average and overall production.
Spencer Horwitz, Pittsburgh Pirates
Since returning from the injured list, Horwitz has seven hits over 27 at-bats with two runs, one home run, and three RBIs. The Pirates gave him a cleanup opportunity on Saturday, a sign of confidence in his bat. I view his bat as a liability in terms of power as a first baseman, and Horwitz lacks the speed to support a long-term ride at second base. Ride him while he’s hot, type-player.
Third Basemen
Brett Baty, New York Mets
Over his last 14 games, Baty has been a much better player. He has 11 hits over 40 at-bats with five runs, five home runs, 11 RBIs, and one stolen base. The shallow fantasy market hasn’t gravitated to him due to his overall stats (.234/9/6/15/2 over 94 at-bats), and Baty’s below-par approach (four walks and 28 strikeouts).
Yoan Moncada, Los Angeles Angels
The surprising run of Moncada continues over the past week. Since returning from the injured list, he’s hitting .255 with 10 runs, four home runs, and 13 RBIs. His strikeout rate (26.7) remains high while having a favorable walk rate (12.2). With five years of underperformance before this year, Moncada is challenging to trust, so his leash should be short.
Shortstops
Marcelo Mayer, Boston Red Sox
With Alex Bregman landing on the injured list, the Red Sox called up Mayer on Saturday. Over his 170 at-bats this year at AAA, he hit .265 with 31 runs, nine home runs, 43 RBIs, and two stolen bases. His window could be short, and Mayer may not hit the ground running, so temper expectations.
Chase Meidroth, Chicago White Sox
With five steals over his last eight starts, Meidroth will draw more attention in 12-team formats. He has an 11-game hitting streak (19-for-44 with seven runs, one home run, three RBIs, and five stolen bases). Meidroth is on pace for 85 runs, six home runs, 28 RBIs, and 45 steals if given 550 at-bats.
