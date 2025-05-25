Fantasy Baseball: Week 9 Waiver Wire Outfielders
The free agent pool in 12-team formats with 30 roster slots leaves fantasy managers with weaker options. Picking up on player trends can lead to finding surprising results, but a fantasy manager must believe in their long-term ceiling.
Outfielders
Leody Taveras, Seattle Mariners
Over his last four starts, Taveras went 6-for-16 with two runs, two home runs, three RBIs, and one stolen base. His approach (four walks and 42 strikeouts) remains out of line, but he is still on pace for about 12 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 32 stolen bases if given 525+ at-bats.
Cam Smith, Houston Astros
Smith started to feel more comfortable in the majors over his last 12 games (15-for-42 with seven runs and three RBIs). His strikeout rate (28.6) over this span is still way above expectations. He has no experience at AAA, while making it to the majors after 32 games in the minors (.313/20/7/24/2 over 115 at-bats).
Colton Cowser, Baltimore Orioles
The Orioles shipped Cowser out to a rehab assignment on Thursday, leading to two hits over six at-bats with two runs, one home run, and one RBI in two games. He struck out three times over four at-bats in his first game. Cowser should be in the free agent pool in about 40% of 12-team leagues, and Baltimore should have him in their starting lineup in a week or so after losing Ramon Laureano to an injury this week.
Denzel Clarke, Athletics
The A’s called up Clarke this week after a seven-game hitting streak at AAA (10-for-29 with six runs, seven RBIs, and one stolen base). He didn't hit a home run over his first 100 at-bats this year. Clarke stalled at AA in 2023 and 2024, leading to a .266 batting average over 665 at-bats with 129 runs, 25 home runs, 96 RBIs, and 47 stolen bases due to a much higher strikeout rate (29.4). He brings more power than his 2025 stats show, with plenty of speed. Making contact will be a problem in the majors.
Eric Wagaman, Miami Marlins
The Marlins continue to give Wagaman starting at-bats at first base while also qualifying in the outfield. Over his last seven games, he went 11-for-28 with four runs, one home run, and five RBIs. In 2023 and 2024 at AA and AAA, Wagaman hit .283 with 91 runs, 22 home runs, 76 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases. His journeyman profile gives him a short leash if his bat backs up.
Jake Fraley, Cincinnati Reds
Fraley started a rehab assignment on Saturday, giving him a chance to return to Cincinnati over the next week. He’s off to a slow start this season (.205/12/3/9/3 over 78 at-bats), with a platoon profile that works better in deeper formats.
Angel Martinez, Cleveland Guardians
Counting stats for Martinez have been short over his first 119 at-bats (.277/14/2/15/4), but he has minimized the damage in strikeouts (17.3%). Cleveland has recently given him more games at second base (7), which would be Martinez’s ticket to more at-bats. Over the past week, he delivered three runs, one home run, and five RBIs, hinting at better days.
Joshua Palacios, Chicago White Sox
Palacios has a five-game hitting streak (7-for-18), leading to two runs, two home runs, and five RBIs. Before his success, he only hit .195 over 77 at-bats with eight runs, one home run, and four RBIs. His major league profile (.228/60/14/62/7 over 456 at-bats) makes him only a gamble for fantasy teams looking for an injury cover.
Parker Meadows, Detroit Tigers
The Tigers should have Meadows back soon after starting his rehab assignment this week (1-for-5 with a run and one RBI). Last season, he made the Tigers’ opening day lineup out of spring training, but his empty bat (.096/9/2/11 over 73 at-bats with 32 strikeouts) led to a demotion to AAA in early May.
Meadows regained his form in the minors (.292 over 202 at-bats with 39 runs, eight home runs, 25 RBIs, and 19 stolen bases). Detroit slipped back in their starting lineup over the final two months, leading to much better results (.296/28/6/23/5 over 186 at-bats). His strikeout rate (20.9) was much improved.
Matt Wallner, Minnesota Twins
Over his first two games back in the starting lineup at AAA, Wallner went 5-for-9 with four runs, two home runs, and six RBIs. He looks poised to be back with the Twins shortly. His bat was quiet over his first 18 games with Minnesota (.263/7/1/3 over 57 at-bats) due to a high strikeout rate (28.4%).
Jonatan Clase, Toronto Blue Jays
Clase came to the major with a speed profile (202 steals over 1,430 at-bats in the minors, but he struck out 26.5% of the time. He has a four-game hitting streak (5-for-9) with the Blue Jays, leading to two runs, three RBIs, and two stolen bases. Clase is only a flyer in deep formats while offering value in AL-only formats.
