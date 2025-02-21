Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Top Week 18 Pickups
With the All-Star break in the rearview mirror, fantasy basketball managers need to fine-tune their rosters for a final postseason push. Whether you are looking for a replacement for the injured Victor Wembanyama or Anthony Davis or if moves at the trade deadline hurt a few of your players’ value, several options have emerged on the waiver wire as must-adds. Let’s take a look at the top five fantasy basketball pickups who can make an immediate impact down the stretch.
SG Max Christie, Dallas Mavericks
Christie has been a staple on this list for the past few weeks and it is easy to see why. The Mavericks are dealing with a depleted frontcourt, with Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, and Dereck Lively II all sidelined indefinitely. Not to mention, Dwight Powell is also without a clear return timeline, forcing Dallas to go small.
Christie has capitalized on the situation, playing heavy minutes and thriving in an expanded role. Over his last six games, he’s averaged 17.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.5 three-pointers while shooting an efficient 48.6% from the field and 82.6% from the line in 35 minutes of action. For managers in need of scoring, three-point shooting, and all-around production, Christie is a priority waiver pickup.
C Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers
The former Uconn Husky and March Madness winner should be on all fantasy basketball managers’ radars as we enter the final stretch of the NBA season. Portland’s frontcourt depth took a major hit with Deandre Ayton sidelined for at least four weeks. Given the team’s struggles, Ayton may not return at all this season, leaving Clingan with an opportunity to shine.
In his first start without Ayton, Clingan exploded for 17 points, 20 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 blocks in 31 minutes against Denver. While he won’t produce numbers like that every night as proven by last night's stinker, his ability to rack up rebounds and blocks makes him a must-add in category leagues. If you need a big man for the playoff push, don’t hesitate to grab Clingan.
PG Isaiah Collier, Utah Jazz
Collier started the season buried in Utah’s guard rotation but has emerged as a key contributor due to injuries and inconsistent play from veterans. With Jordan Clarkson appearing in just 30 games and Collin Sexton missing time, Collier has secured a starting role.
Over his last 17 games, he has put up 12.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 8.8 assists while shooting a much-improved 47.3% from the field. As the Jazz drift further from playoff contention, there’s a strong chance Clarkson and Sexton receive additional rest days, allowing Collier to continue handling a heavy workload. If you need assists, he’s an ideal waiver wire add.
PF Boi Boi, Phoenix Suns
The Suns are still searching for consistent production outside of their star trio, and Bol Bol is making a strong case for an expanded role. With Jusuf Nurkić out of the picture, Phoenix is experimenting with its rotations, and Bol has taken full advantage.
Over his last three games, he has averaged 17.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 3.3 blocks, and 2.3 three-pointers while playing 30+ minutes per contest. His versatility to contribute in multiple categories makes him an intriguing waiver pickup, especially for teams needing blocks and scoring.
C Alex Sarr, Washington Wizards
Washington’s roster overhaul at the trade deadline has opened up significant playing time for Sarr. With Kyle Kuzma now in Milwaukee and Jonas Valanciunas dealt to Sacramento, the Wizards are shifting their focus to player development. While Richaun Holmes and Tristan Vukčević remain in the mix, Sarr has a clear path to extended minutes.
Despite early-season inefficiencies (39.3% FG, 64.0% FT), Sarr has shown improved production when given more opportunities. In games where he’s logged 30+ minutes, he has averaged 13.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 2.3 three-pointers. With an increased workload expected, Sarr is a strong waiver wire addition, especially for fantasy managers seeking rebounds and defensive stats.
