Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Report: Pickups & Streamers to Target
With so many injuries and teams opting to rest their star players, the waiver wire in fantasy basketball is more critical than ever. Let’s see if we can identify a few under-the-radar options that can help you win that ever elusive fantasy basketball championship.
PG/SG Spencer Dinwiddle, Dallas Mavericks
Week 20 served as a compelling preview of Dinwiddie’s potential, showcasing his ability to deliver first-round value in 9-category formats. Over the past seven days, he has averaged 43 fantasy points per game, excelling in points, assists, three-pointers, and steals, especially amid a series of injuries in the backcourt.
Both Dinwiddie and Naji Marshall possess the potential to be league winners, but it’s crucial to monitor the situation in the Mavericks’ frontcourt. Anthony Davis has been upgraded to questionable for Monday’s game, while Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II are currently practicing with the Mavericks' G-League affiliate, which could influence playing time and opportunity.
SG/SF/PF Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs
With four games on the Spurs’ schedule this week, Johnson continues to remain an under-the-radar option in fantasy basketball leagues. He has consistently provided top-100 value, contributing an impressive 15 points per game on 53% shooting from the field and 82% from the free-throw line over the past week.
Eligible at three positions, he represents an essential acquisition for fantasy managers seeking consistent scoring coupled with efficient percentages during this stretch.
PF/C Guerschon Yabusele, Philadelphia 76ers
The Sixers are facing a significant shortage of big men, which has led to Yabusele playing substantial minutes whenever he's in the lineup. In his most recent start, he delivered an impressive 23 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists against the Spurs. With the team relying on a mix of young players around him, Yabusele has the freedom to take as many shots as he sees fit.
SF/PF Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks
Kudos to those who have held onto this rookie for the duration, as he is finally beginning to deliver a consistently strong stretch of performances. Over the past two weeks, he’s averaging 16 points, five rebounds, and 2.5 three-pointers, all while shooting an impressive 52% from the field.
Although defensive statistics remain sparse and Georges Niang continues to pose a challenge for his minutes, he is contributing sufficiently in his 28-30 minutes per game. Given Atlanta’s matchups on Tuesday and Thursday this week, he is certainly worth considering for a pickup or a continued hold if you already roster him.
SG/SF Moses Moody, Golden State Warriors
While the exact timeline for Stephen Curry's return remains uncertain, it appears the Warriors are preparing for his absence to extend for at least a few more games. Although Golden State has essentially secured a playoff spot, they still need to maintain their momentum to avoid the play-in tournament. Curry's injury, though not considered severe, coincides with a relatively favorable schedule this week, featuring matchups against the Pelicans and Spurs, following an initial clash with Miami.
Moses Moody is proving to be a dynamic player, though his stat lines can sometimes be underwhelming due to his strong defensive contributions. However, with Curry sidelined, Moody is poised to take on a greater offensive role, as demonstrated by his impressive performance last night when his shot was on target. With his steady minutes and secure role within Golden State’s rotation, Moody is certainly deserving of a roster spot in standard leagues.
