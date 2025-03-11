Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Report: Key Pickups for a Championship Run
As the fantasy basketball playoffs approach, maximizing every roster spot is crucial. The waiver wire remains a goldmine for players stepping into expanded roles due to injuries or late-season roster adjustments. Whether you’re looking for a short-term streaming option or a potential difference-maker down the stretch, these under-the-radar players offer significant upside for managers seeking an edge.
PG/SG Miles McBride, New York Knicks
With Jalen Brunson sidelined, McBride has a prime opportunity to showcase his ability as a starting point guard for the Knicks. Known for his defensive tenacity and ability to log heavy minutes under Tom Thibodeau, McBride has averaged 17 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 3.0 combined steals and blocks in his three starts this season.
While efficiency could be a concern, McBride’s sheer volume of playing time ensures a steady stream of counting stats, particularly in points, assists, and steals. New York’s heavy late-season schedule in which they play four games in each of the final three weeks of the fantasy basketball season further enhances his value, making him an essential waiver-wire addition.
SG/SF Quentin Grimes, Philadelphia 76ers
Grimes is criminally underowned across all fantasy basketball formats. Despite his recent success, he’s still available in over 50% of leagues.
On Monday, the sharpshooter went nuclear, posting 35 points, six assists, three steals, one block, and a whopping five three pointers. Over the past two weeks, he has been a top-50 player in nine-category league formats. He has now dropped 25+ points in three of his last five outings. Although he is averaging 3.0 turnovers per game over that same span, he more than makes up for it with his scoring prowess and ability to contribute in the rebounds, assists, and steals categories (5.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game over his last five contests).
The Sixers have been riddled with injuries and continue to play without Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George, resulting in Grimes’ inflated value. So long as Philly’s studs remain sidelined, Grimes should be owned in all formats.
SG/SF Dalton Knecht, Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers’ recent injury woes have thrust Knecht into an expanded role, and he has responded with strong performances, including a 19-point effort with four rebounds and three three-pointers in his latest start. With LeBron James expected to miss additional games, Knecht should continue seeing significant minutes.
A reliable perimeter scorer with a smooth shooting stroke, Knecht can contribute in points and threes while adding secondary stats in rebounds. Given that Los Angeles still has multiple games left this week, he is a valuable short-term pickup for fantasy managers needing an offensive boost. Once LBJ returns to the lineup, Knecht’s value will take a nosedive so capitalize while you still can.
SG/SF Ziaire Williams, Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn’s lineup has been unpredictable, but Williams appears to be solidifying his role as a key contributor. Over the past month, he has averaged 11 points, six rebounds, two three-pointers, and nearly one steal per game. His ability to contribute across multiple categories makes him a viable option in deep leagues.
Williams’ Week 21 schedule (four games) is favorable, though fantasy managers should consider dropping him in Week 22 when Brooklyn’s matchups become less appealing.
SG/SF Lonnie Walker IV, Philadelphia 76ers
Walker is another player who has benefited from the absence of Embiid, Maxey, and George. As the 76ers inch closer to potentially shutting down key veterans, Walker is emerging as a player poised for a late-season surge. Over his past four games, he has delivered solid production, averaging 15 points, five rebounds, and four assists while providing value in three-pointers.
Walker’s appeal is further boosted by Philadelphia’s playoff schedule, which aligns well with several prime streaming days. If the 76ers opt to rest their stars down the stretch, Walker’s role could expand even further, making him a sneaky championship-week asset.
Navigating the waiver wire effectively is a critical component of playoff success in fantasy basketball. McBride stands out as the highest-upside option due to his heavy workload, but Grimes is also producing at an elite level with so many Sixers sidelined. Timing is everything, so making the right moves now could position your team for a deep postseason run.
Recommended Articles
Jalen Brunson Sidelined At Least Two Weeks: Fantasy Basketball Impact
Fantasy Basketball Owners Must Add Celtics Guard Payton Pritchard
Victor Wembanyama's Injury News Rocks Fantasy Basketball & Sports Betting Communities