Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Report: Week 20 Playoff Pickups
With the first week of the fantasy basketball postseason in the majority of head-to-head leagues underway, the waiver wire becomes a crucial battleground. With NBA teams resting key players down the stretch, savvy managers can capitalize on emerging opportunities to secure a championship. Let’s dive into the top waiver wire additions as we approach the final stretch of the fantasy basketball season.
PG Tre Jones, Chicago Bulls
Jones has emerged as the Bulls’ starting point guard and has delivered top-50 value in nine-category leagues over the past two weeks. Averaging 15.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, he has been a reliable asset for fantasy managers. Last night, the veteran guard produced a massive double-double with 18 points and 12 assists, while additionally chipping in 4 rebounds and 3 steals. Fantasy owners in need of assists should add Jones immediately. Additionally, he’s fairly efficient from the floor and the charity stripe, meaning he won't have a negative impact on your shooting percentages.
PG/SG Kevin Porter Jr., Milwaukee Bucks
Porter has carved out a meaningful role off the bench since being acquired by the Bucks at the trade deadline. Over his last seven games, he has averaged 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.7 threes per game.
With Milwaukee in position to secure a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference, the possibility of resting key players looms large. If the Bucks opt to give veterans Damian Lillard or Giannis Antetokounmpo some time off, Porter could become a prime plug-and-play option for fantasy managers seeking a well-rounded contributor. Even when Milwaukee’s studs are active, Porter still has a low enough floor to be rostered in all but the shallowest of formats.
SG/SF Gary Payton II, Golden State Warriors
While Payton II has not traditionally been a fantasy darling, his recent production makes him impossible to ignore. Over the last two weeks, he has provided fifth-round value in nine-category leagues. Last night, the defensive specialist excelled on the offensive end of the floor, highlighting his ability to contribute across multiple categories after accumulating 18 points, two three pointers, three rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block. Plus, he shot a ridiculous 8-of-10 from the field.
With Stephen Curry potentially resting on Tuesday and perhaps more down the stretch, Payton II’s ceiling rises further. He remains a volatile option, but his current form makes him a viable short-term pickup.
PG Brandon Williams, Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks have been plagued by injuries, and Williams has capitalized on the opportunity, logging heavy minutes and delivering impressive stat lines. If Kyrie Irving were healthy, Williams would be an afterthought. However, over the past six games, he has averaged 18.8 points, 4.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.5 three-pointers while maintaining elite efficiency (.568 FG%, .909 FT%). If you’re in need of a reliable point guard for the fantasy postseason, Williams should be at the top of your waiver wire priority list.
PG/SG Jared Butler, Philadelphia 76ers
With injuries depleting Philadelphia’s roster, Butler has stepped up as a consistent presence in the backcourt. Over the last five games, he has posted averages of 13.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.0 steal, and 1.8 three-pointers while ranking just outside the top 100 in nine-category formats.
Given that Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George have been shut down for the season, Butler and the rest of Philly’s new-look starting five all have potential value moving forward. Just last night, Butler further solidified his role as the new starting point guard after dropping 21 points. Given the 76ers' ongoing injury concerns, Butler is unlikely to relinquish his position, making him a strong waiver wire target for the final stretch of the season.
At this stage of the fantasy season, maximizing every roster spot is essential. Whether you need assists, scoring, steals, or efficiency, these waiver wire options provide valuable contributions in crucial categories. Keep a close eye on injury reports and potential rest days as you make strategic moves to bolster your playoff roster. Good luck in your pursuit of fantasy basketball glory!
