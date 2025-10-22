Fantasy Football Defense/Special Teams Streamers: Best D/ST Units to Start in Week 8
Every fantasy football manager knows the stress of weekly lineup decisions, but defense and special teams (D/ST) remain one of the trickiest positions to navigate.
Week 8 cranks that challenge up a notch, as we’ve officially hit peak bye week. With six teams sidelined, including the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams — two of the top-performing fantasy D/ST units this season — managers are left scrambling for reliable replacements.
Outside of a few elite options, most defenses remain volatile from week to week. This makes the streaming strategy — rotating D/ST based on matchups, game script and injuries — more valuable than ever. Rather than settling for whatever’s left on your bench, targeting vulnerable offenses can still yield strong results.
Below are three streamable D/ST options available in many leagues that could help you survive the toughest bye week of the fantasy season.
*Percentage denotes roster rate on ESPN and Yahoo*
Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins (ESPN: 59% Yahoo: 42%)
The Falcons are a top-three play at home this week against a Dolphins offense that has been generous to opposing defenses. They give up the sixth-most points to D/ST units on average this season, and are tied for the NFL lead in giveaways. Atlanta boasts the No. 1 pass defense and No. 2 overall defense in terms of yardage given up per game. The Falcons are primed to limit Tua Tagovailoa to force him to make miscues, as he’s done all season in this matchup.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints (ESPN: 34% Yahoo: 31%)
The Saints have surprisingly played relatively clean football for the most part offensively. However, they still have a bottom-four scoring offense. The former is changing, though. Spencer Rattler threw just one interception entering the Saints’ Week 7 contest vs. the Bears. He proceeded to throw three picks, reverting to his turnover-prone nature. The Buccaneers have a middle-of-the-pack defense by many metrics, yet they rank sixth in sacks. Atlanta should be able to continue getting after the quarterback this week, making life difficult for a subpar Saints offense in this NFC South clash.
Buffalo Bills @ Carolina Panthers (ESPN: 40% Yahoo: 46%)
The Panthers surrendered the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing D/ST units this season and will be without Bryce Young in Week 8, as he suffered a high ankle sprain vs. the Jets last week. Andy Dalton, who has started just six games over the previous two seasons, will make his 2025 debut as the Panthers’ starter vs. the Bills. Buffalo has struggled against the run this season, but boasts the No. 2 passing defense. The emphasis will be on slowing down Carolina’s potent rushing attack, allowing Dalton to win with his arm. The strategy leaves the Bills with the ability to force a couple of turnovers.
