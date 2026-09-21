Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels And 5 Other Week 2 Fantasy Injuries To Monitor
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Week 2 of the fantasy football season brought some injuries to star players that could vastly affect the landscape for lineups heading into Week 3. Stars like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Josh Allen built on stellar Week 1 performances, though other All-Pro candidates were hampered by nagging issues. Let’s explore updates for five injured fantasy football superstars heading into Week 3 of the NFL regular season:
Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears - QB
Chicago Bears star quarterback Caleb Williams went down with a scary injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Williams was ultimately carted off the field and was believed to have suffered a significant leg injury. After the game, Bears head coach revealed that Williams went down with a hamstring injury, but has been labeled week-to-week entering a Week 3 clash against Philadelphia.
Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks - RB
Rookie running back Jadarian Price entered the regular season after missing time during the preseason, but managed to carve out encouraging production early in the season. During the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Price suffered a shoulder injury, with veteran backup Emanuel Wilson taking the field. Price is questionable entering Week 3, but won’t miss extended time due to the injury.
Nico Collins, Houston Texans - WR
After making noise in his season debut against the Buffalo Bills, hauling in seven of his 10 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown, Houston Texans star receiver Nico Collins suffered a hamstring injury ahead of Sunday’s game. Collins’ absence proved to be a crucial loss for the Texans, as he was ruled out against the Cincinnati Bengals, and could be in jeopardy of missing Week 3 against Indianapolis. The team has yet to provide an official timetable for Collins’ return.
Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts - WR
During a highly contested primetime clash, Indianapolis Colts star wideout Alec Pierce went down with a heel injury against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter. After hauling in his lone target for 11 yards, Pierce was sidelined for the remainder of the game. Fortunately, initial tests were negative, and Pierce shouldn’t miss extended time, though no official timetable has been provided for the star receiver ahead of this week’s trip to Houston.
Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders - QB
Coming off an injury-riddled 2025 campaign, Washington Commanders signal-caller suffered yet another injury in Week 2. Matched up against the Cowboys, Daniels avoided pressure near the close of the second quarter, ultimately dislocating his elbow while attempting to maintain his footing while evading the pocket. Initial tests revealed that Daniels didn’t fracture the area, though he’s likely to miss several weeks following further tests.
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles - TE
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert emerged as one of fantasy’s top contributors in Week 1, hauling in four catches for 77 receiving yards and two touchdowns. After catching just one pass for four yards against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Goedert went down with a knee injury and was unable to return to action. The star pass-catcher could miss extended time, set to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his injury.
J.K. Dobbins, Denver Broncos - RB
The Denver Broncos’ running back depth has become very thin following yet another injury to the unit. Veteran back J.K. Dobbins went down with a hamstring injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars and missed the remainder of the game. Despite an initial scare, Broncos head coach revealed that Dobbins will be “good” moving forward, and the star back could return in time for a Week 3 clash against the Los Angeles Rams.
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Ethen Hutton is a MLB, WNBA, College, and Fantasy contributor at On SI. Previously, he's covered the NBA, WNBA and NFL for Sportskeeda. Hutton is also a passionate fantasy football player and an immense music lover.