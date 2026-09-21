Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels And 5 Other Week 2 Fantasy Injuries To Monitor

Week 2 of the fantasy football season brought some injuries to star players that could vastly affect the landscape for lineups heading into Week 3. Stars like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Josh Allen built on stellar Week 1 performances, though other All-Pro candidates were hampered by nagging issues. Let’s explore updates for five injured fantasy football superstars heading into Week 3 of the NFL regular season:

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears - QB

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) is helped off the field with an apparent injury against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago Bears star quarterback Caleb Williams went down with a scary injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Williams was ultimately carted off the field and was believed to have suffered a significant leg injury. After the game, Bears head coach revealed that Williams went down with a hamstring injury, but has been labeled week-to-week entering a Week 3 clash against Philadelphia.

Bears QB Caleb Williams avoided any major injury to his hamstring Sunday, tests confirmed today — and the team isn’t even ruling him out for next Monday’s game against the Eagles, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports.



A massive sigh of relief in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/mfCT5x0JWR — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2026

Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks - RB

Sep 20, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) runs with the ball in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie running back Jadarian Price entered the regular season after missing time during the preseason, but managed to carve out encouraging production early in the season. During the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Price suffered a shoulder injury, with veteran backup Emanuel Wilson taking the field. Price is questionable entering Week 3, but won’t miss extended time due to the injury.

Mike Macdonald on Jadarian Price's shoulder injury, via @BradyHenderson:



"It's intact and nothing serious, it seems like." — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 21, 2026

Nico Collins, Houston Texans - WR

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) catches a ball and warm-ups before the Houston Texans played the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After making noise in his season debut against the Buffalo Bills, hauling in seven of his 10 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown, Houston Texans star receiver Nico Collins suffered a hamstring injury ahead of Sunday’s game. Collins’ absence proved to be a crucial loss for the Texans, as he was ruled out against the Cincinnati Bengals, and could be in jeopardy of missing Week 3 against Indianapolis. The team has yet to provide an official timetable for Collins’ return.

Texans ruled out WR Nico Collins due to his hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/H1JBfEfZQD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2026

Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts - WR

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) warms up before the game between Ravens and Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During a highly contested primetime clash, Indianapolis Colts star wideout Alec Pierce went down with a heel injury against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter. After hauling in his lone target for 11 yards, Pierce was sidelined for the remainder of the game. Fortunately, initial tests were negative, and Pierce shouldn’t miss extended time, though no official timetable has been provided for the star receiver ahead of this week’s trip to Houston.

#Colts WR Alec Pierce (heel) is in a boot and using crutches.



Head coach Shane Steichen said Pierce's X-rays were negative. pic.twitter.com/9JLUEYHwUw — WISH-TV News (@WISHNews8) September 21, 2026

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders - QB

Sep 20, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) leaves the game with an apparent injury to his left arm during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off an injury-riddled 2025 campaign, Washington Commanders signal-caller suffered yet another injury in Week 2. Matched up against the Cowboys, Daniels avoided pressure near the close of the second quarter, ultimately dislocating his elbow while attempting to maintain his footing while evading the pocket. Initial tests revealed that Daniels didn’t fracture the area, though he’s likely to miss several weeks following further tests.

#Commanders coach Dan Quinn said QB Jayden Daniels suffered another dislocated left elbow, and he is expected to miss time. X-Rays were negative.



The last time he had this injury, he missed about a month. pic.twitter.com/0lLwvQXAzz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2026

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles - TE

Sep 13, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) catches a pass for a touchdown against Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (39) during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert emerged as one of fantasy’s top contributors in Week 1, hauling in four catches for 77 receiving yards and two touchdowns. After catching just one pass for four yards against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Goedert went down with a knee injury and was unable to return to action. The star pass-catcher could miss extended time, set to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his injury.

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert will have an MRI on his knee, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/0b9SiKPJD0 — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 21, 2026

J.K. Dobbins, Denver Broncos - RB

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) carries the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Denver Broncos’ running back depth has become very thin following yet another injury to the unit. Veteran back J.K. Dobbins went down with a hamstring injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars and missed the remainder of the game. Despite an initial scare, Broncos head coach revealed that Dobbins will be “good” moving forward, and the star back could return in time for a Week 3 clash against the Los Angeles Rams.

Broncos RB JK Dobbins, who left Sunday's win over the Jaguars with a hamstring injury, is "good", source said. They face the Rams next Sunday night. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2026

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