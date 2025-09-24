Fantasy Football Stock Watch: Jaxson Dart is a Buy-Low, Sleeper Quarterback Stash
Jaxson Dart has just been named the starting quarterback for the Giants, and now it begins. Dart was drafted in the first round by the Giants, a product of Ole Miss and a Lane Kiffin offense. We knew that he would start sooner than later, especially after jumping Jameis Winston for the QB2 designation. Following a brutal red zone display by Russell Wilson last week, Dart now starts and Brian Daboll states that he will remain for the whole season. Today, we evaluate Jaxson Dart and how he is fantasy viable going forward.
Jaxson Dart: Taking a Look at the Rookie
I think it is important to first fully understand who Jaxson Dart really is. Dart was a 4-Star Recruit out of Draper, Utah. He went to USC under Lane Kiffin, and soon followed Kiffin to Ole Miss. In four college seasons, Dart played 45 Games. In that time, he averaged 266 Yards per Game and had a TD:INT ratio of 81-27, and 29-6 in his senior year. Dart had an Efficiency Rating of 180.7 in his senior year, improving every year of his career. So... Dart is good.
The Giants with Jaxson Dart
All prospects point to Dart being great, and an even better teammate. This offense has many capable weapons, and so Dart should be able to produce solid numbers. He has Cam Skattebo and Devin Singletary behind him. He will be passing to the dynamic duo of Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson, with Darius Slayton as a very quality WR3. As for the offensive line, they are sub-par, but not abysmal. The NFL FPI lists the Giants as the 32nd ranked offense, but I strongly believe that this will change with Dart starting.
Going forward, our Fantasy On SI projections have Dart listed as the QB24 for in Week 4.
Fantasy Football Outlook
The Giants may rank poorly, but they have huge offensive upside. Skattebo, Tracy (upon return), Nabers, Robinson, and Slayton all look like a solid unit to me. Their upside is not elite, but it is top-15. Nabers is a borderline top-5 NFL wide receiver, Robinson is an elite slot receiver, and Slayton would probably be a WR2 on a few teams. This all makes Dart viable to own in all fantasy football formats, particuarly in Dynasty leagues.
Dart is not startable right now. You must see what he becomes. However, given upside, I do not mind stashing him for now. If he plays more like Jayden Daniels, and less like 2024 CJ Stroud, you have something here. Remember back to pre-2024? I do not think anyone viewed that Commanders offense as better than the current Giants offense, on paper. So, time will tell and we will hope for the upside to prevail.
As for dynasty, I would assume that Dart is probably owned. If you own him, be very happy because your stock just shot up. Whether or not he breaks out this year, Dart is a shoe-in to be the Giants starter in 2026 and beyond. If his ceiling is met, you got a great quarterback for what was likely a cheap draft pick.
Jaxson Dart Current Stock
Dart is a bench piece, non-startable until proven. His dynasty stock is at high-value. Dart can be a Buy-Low Candidate, but only in deep or 2-QB leagues.