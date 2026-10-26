Week 8 Fantasy Waiver Wire: Target RB Rachaad White

As the season rolls on, the fantasy waiver wire often gets thin … especially at running back. Still, there are a number of players (including one runner) who can be added and even started with four more teams (49ers, Giants, Saints, Texans) on a bye in Week 8.

Meanwhile, there are actually a pretty good number of field generals who can be added and started, and the wide receiver position is flush with good options. Tight end is, well, always a problem, but it’s a scary thin position … though there is one player on my list of free agents who I love this week.

With that said, here are the players you should target for Week 8.

Note: Ownership percentages are from Sleeper. Players rostered in more than 60 percent of seasonal leagues aren’t included. Players are listed in order of percentage owned.

Fantasy Waiver Wire Targets For Week 8

Quarterbacks

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers (30%): Mayfield put up a fantasy stinker against Carolina, but he didn’t need to find statistical success. The Buccaneers were running the ball down the Panthers' throats, and a positive game script limited Mayfield to just 11 pass attempts. That won’t be the case in most weeks, and he’ll get Emeka Egbuka back (hopefully) soon. He also gets the Falcons next.

Jacoby Brissett, Cardinals (24%): Forget about what Brissett has or hasn’t done in the stat sheets the last two weeks—he gets a great matchup against the pathetic Cowboys defense in Week 8. We’ve seen Brissett take advantage of good matchups in the past, most notably in Week 5 when he beat the Lions for three touchdowns and more than 25 fantasy points.

Other notable QBs

Kyler Murray, Vikings (64%): Murray’s ownership percentage is above my threshold, but it's worth noting he has a tremendous matchup against a vulnerable Lions defense in Week 8.

Murray’s ownership percentage is above my threshold, but it's worth noting he has a tremendous matchup against a vulnerable Lions defense in Week 8. Geno Smith, Jets (27%): Smith and the Jets laughably lost against the Dolphins, but he did post nearly 24 fantasy points. He has a revenge game against the Raiders next.

Smith and the Jets laughably lost against the Dolphins, but he did post nearly 24 fantasy points. He has a revenge game against the Raiders next. Michael Penix Jr., Falcons (25%): Penix has scored 20-plus fantasy points in each of his last two games, throwing for a combined six touchdowns. He gets the Bucs next.

Penix has scored 20-plus fantasy points in each of his last two games, throwing for a combined six touchdowns. He gets the Bucs next. J.J. McCarthy, Giants (18%): McCarthy didn’t post a big stat line in Week 7, but he's looking more like an NFL starter. He’s off in Week 8, but faces the Eagles in Week 9.

McCarthy didn’t post a big stat line in Week 7, but he's looking more like an NFL starter. He’s off in Week 8, but faces the Eagles in Week 9. Malik Willis, Dolphins (15%): Willis has scored 18-plus points in two straight games, and while he faces the Patriots next, he gets the Lions'5 bad defense in Week 9.

Running Backs

Rachaad White, Commanders (60%): White will be one of the most added players in fantasy leagues this week. He scored 15.7 fantasy points in his first game before the bye in the absence of Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who is out at least three more games after being placed on injured reserve. A strong pass catcher with increased volume, he’ll be a solid flex option against the Eagles.

Jayden Daniels connects with Rachaad White for his second TD pass of the game!



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Kaelon Black, 49ers (31%): Black scored a touchdown and 10.9 fantasy points against the Falcons. Those aren’t huge numbers, but the fact that Christian McCaffrey got dinged and was out for part of the game is a reminder that the rookie remains a valuable handcuff. The Niners have a bye in Week 8, but managers who have CMC still might want to scoop him off the wire.

Other notable RBs

Jonah Coleman, Broncos (39%): Coleman isn’t going to get enough touches to be a fantasy starter right now, but he’s a strong add-and-stash for those needing depth.

Coleman isn’t going to get enough touches to be a fantasy starter right now, but he’s a strong add-and-stash for those needing depth. Keaton Mitchell, Chargers (27%): Mitchell is basically just roster depth or a dart-throw flex starter in Week 8, but he’s sadly one of the best available runners on Sleeper.

Mitchell is basically just roster depth or a dart-throw flex starter in Week 8, but he’s sadly one of the best available runners on Sleeper. Bam Knight, Cardinals (26%): Knight has been the better of the two Cardinals running backs, ahead of Tyler Allgeier, since Jeremiyah Love (ankle) has been injured.

Knight has been the better of the two Cardinals running backs, ahead of Tyler Allgeier, since Jeremiyah Love (ankle) has been injured. Dylan Sampson, Browns (15%): Sampson returned to action and saw nine touches and played 32 snaps, per PFF. He’s worth adding as Quinshon Judkins insurance.

Wide Receivers

KC Concepcion, Browns (63%): Concepcion is coming off his best game as a pro, posting eight catches (10 targets) for 129 yards, with a touchdown and 23.2 fantasy points. He’s now seen at least six targets in each of his last five full games, including three with at least eight, and Deshaun Watson clearly is gaining confidence in the rookie. He faces the Steelers in Week 8.

Jakobi Meyers, Jaguars (58%): Meyers is a fine bye-week replacement, but he was released in a lot of leagues with the Jaguars on a bye. I’d scoop him up now, especially with all of the rumors of the Jaguars possibly being open to trading Brian Thomas Jr. Meyers also has some good upcoming matchups, so he should be useful moving forward regardless of BTJ’s status.

Keon Coleman, Bills (54%): Coleman has been good in recent weeks, scoring 15-plus points in two of his three games before Buffalo’s bye week. He could continue to be startable in fantasy leagues moving forward, too, depending on the status of DJ Moore. If the latter receiver returns in Week 8, I’d be less excited about Coleman. But if Moore remains out, Coleman will have far more appeal.

Makai Lemon, Eagles (42%): The Eagles wide receiver room is chock full of injuries right now, as DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks are injured. That leaves Lemon and Darius Cooper (28%) as the top two wideouts. There’s been talk that Smith’s bum hamstring could keep him out more than just a week, too, so Lemon and Cooper (in that order) are worthwhile adds.

Caleb Douglas, Dolphins (19%): Douglas picked up where he left off earlier in the season, scoring two touchdowns in his first game back from injury. He scored 14.4 fantasy points in his first game as a pro, so he definitely has some playmaking ability and the trust of Mailk Willis. In an offense that lacks firepower (unless they're playing the Jets), Douglas should be added in most leagues.

Caleb Douglas took this one all the way.



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Antonio Williams, Commanders (18%): The Commanders have lost Terry McLaurin for the season, leaving Williams and Treylon Burks (6%) as viable waiver options. I prefer the rookie (Williams) between the two, as he’s likely to play more snaps than his veteran teammate. Regardless, a case can be made for both to be worth a look off the wire. Washington hosts the Eagles next.

Other notable WRs

Courtland Sutton, Broncos (59%): Sutton hasn’t done much in the stat sheets, but Jaylen Waddle suffered an injury against the Cardinals, so his role could expand.

Sutton hasn’t done much in the stat sheets, but Jaylen Waddle suffered an injury against the Cardinals, so his role could expand. Keenan Allen, Colts (54%): The Colts offense was stymied in Week 7, but Allen had a combined 29 targets in his previous three games. He gets the Jags and Cowboys next.

The Colts offense was stymied in Week 7, but Allen had a combined 29 targets in his previous three games. He gets the Jags and Cowboys next. Ryan Flournoy, Cowboys (24%): Flournoy scored a combined 29 fantasy points on 13 targets in his last two games going into the Monday night matchup against the Eagles.

Flournoy scored a combined 29 fantasy points on 13 targets in his last two games going into the Monday night matchup against the Eagles. Malachi Fields, Giants (9%): Fields posted 83 yards in a win over the Texans in Week 7. The Giants are on a bye in Week 8, but Fields is still worth a look in deep leagues.

Tight Ends

T.J. Hockenson, Vikings (53%): Hockenson has scored double digits in each of his last two full games, including one with 24.9 points (Week 4). While his target share isn’t huge, the tight end position is thin and Hockenson clearly has the trust of Kyler Murray. Hockenson also has a great matchup (and a revenge game) against the Lions, so you can start him in Week 8.

A TD for T.J. Hockenson on National Tight Ends Day 😌



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Chi Okonkwo, Commanders (15%): The loss of Terry McLaurin could mean a bigger role in the offense for Okonkwo moving forward. In his last two games before the bye, the veteran saw a combined 13 targets and recorded 129 yards as a receiver. While he has failed to meet fantasy expectations in the past, Okonkwo is in a pretty good spot to have some value right now.

Other notable TEs

Tyler Higbee, Rams (62%): The Rams tight end rotation will drive you nuts (hello, Davis Allen), but I still think Higbee and Colby Parkinson (7%) are the two best options.

The Rams tight end rotation will drive you nuts (hello, Davis Allen), but I still think Higbee and are the two best options. Darren Waller, Panthers (20%): Waller is tough to trust (see Tommy Tremble in Week 6), but he has scored 10-plus fantasy points in three of his last five contests.

Waller is tough to trust (see Tommy Tremble in Week 6), but he has scored 10-plus fantasy points in three of his last five contests. Greg Dulcich, Dolphins (5%): I might be chasing the points, but Dulcich has scored nine-plus points in three of his last four games, including 13.6 points in Week 7.

Defenses

Patriots defense (64%): The Patriots defense is slightly above my 60% threshold, but they’re available in enough leagues to be mentioned with the Dolphins up next.

The Patriots defense is slightly above my 60% threshold, but they’re available in enough leagues to be mentioned with the Dolphins up next. Jaguars defense (28%): The Jaguars defense hasn’t been great in fantasy terms in recent weeks, but they do have a plus matchup against the Colts next on the slate.

The Jaguars defense hasn’t been great in fantasy terms in recent weeks, but they do have a plus matchup against the Colts next on the slate. Bengals defense (20%): The Bengals defense has been solid this season, scoring 10 or more points four times in six games. They get Cam Ward and the Titans next.

Kickers

Cam Little, Jaguars (56%): Little got cut in many leagues because the Jaguars were on a bye, but he has been a mostly good fantasy kicker and needs to be owned everywhere.

Little got cut in many leagues because the Jaguars were on a bye, but he has been a mostly good fantasy kicker and needs to be owned everywhere. Evan McPherson, Bengals (49%): McPherson is coming off his worst stat line of the season, but a plus matchup against the Titans makes him a nice option this week.

McPherson is coming off his worst stat line of the season, but a plus matchup against the Titans makes him a nice option this week. Nick Folk, Falcons (30%): Folk has scored nine or more fantasy points in all but two games this season, and he has a plus matchup against the Buccaneers in Week 8.