Fantasy Football Week 7 Tight End Waiver Wire Targets: Target T.J. Hockenson

Brenton Strange was a popular waiver wire addition in Week 6, and he is already on a bye week in Week 7. On top of that, not everyone has one of the elite TEs in fantasy football, and there are limited options available on the waiver wire .

If you don’t roster any of the premier TEs in fantasy football, which TEs should you target on the waiver wire in Week 7?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) makes a catch during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

T.J. Hockenson exited with a head injury early in Week 5 and was placed in the concussion protocol. Before suffering his head injury, Hockenson tallied 24.9 fantasy points in Week 4 with Kyler Murray starting at QB for the Minnesota Vikings.

In addition to Hockenson likely clearing concussion protocol ahead of Minnesota’s Week 7 bout against the Indianapolis Colts, the veteran TE has the highest catch rate (88.5%) and the fifth-most yards per route run (2.02) among the 20 TEs with 25-plus targets in 2026.

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) reacts after his touchdown against the New York Jets in the second half at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After scoring 7.0 or fewer fantasy points in each of his first three games this season, Hunter Henry is the TE10 in fantasy points per game (13.1) from Week 4 to Week 6. With Romeo Doubs being placed on injured reserve and A.J. Brown still needing time to build chemistry with Drake Maye, Henry still has a solid role in the New England Patriots’ aerial attack.

Of the 27 TEs with 20-plus targets this season, Henry has the second-highest catch rate (86.4%) and the fifth-most yards per reception (11.8).

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) runs after making a catch during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While I prefer the long-term outlook for Terrance Ferguson with Davante Adams sidelined for the Los Angeles Rams, Tyler Higbee is a viable fill-in option in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Before notching only 4.2 fantasy points and losing a fumble in Week 6, Higbee registered 11-plus fantasy points in three straight games.

When looking at the 20 TEs with 25-plus targets, Higbee has the seventh-most yards per reception (10.3) and the second-highest route rate (92.0%).