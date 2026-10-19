JJ McCarthy Shines in Relief, Could Start in Week 7: Fantasy Football Impact

John Harbaugh and Fantasy Managers have some big decisions to make for the week ahead. Jameis Winston vs. JJ McCarthy will be a contentious subject as to who should get the starting job for Week 7 against the Texans and possibly going forward for the rest of the season.

Let’s dive into it.

Winston Falters Against the Saints, McCarthy Steps Up

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) reacts after a false start penalty against the New Orleans Saints during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants fell to the Saints on Sunday 34-27 in a game that had no lack for the dramatics. Winston started for the Giants and was unable to perform against the Saints defense. He threw for just 152 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions finishing the day with only 6.48 fantasy points.

With 11 minutes and 25 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Harbaugh tapped Quarterback JJ McCarthy to take over under center and he did not disappoint. McCarthy completed 11 passes for 243 yards with a touchdown to Isaiah Likely.

The Giants were down 34-10 when McCarthy checked in the game as he single-handedly propelled them back into the game where the Giants would eventually fall 34-27, coming down to the final pass of the game where Likely couldn’t convert in the end zone to tie the game.

🚨HISTORY: JJ McCarthy came into the game with 11 minutes left and the Giants down 34-10. He cut the lead to 34-27 and nearly tied the game.



He threw for 243 yards. The MOST in an 11 minute span in NFL HISTORY. WOW pic.twitter.com/EJ9tv5ZuIV — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) October 18, 2026

Even though McCarthy wasn’t able to secure the win for the Giants, his performance was one for the history books. His 243 passing yards are the most ever by a Quarterback in an 11 minute span of an NFL game. He also tied Eli Manning for the Giants franchise record for the most passing yards ever in a single quarter.

Coach John Harbaugh was asked at the podium who will be the starting quarterback for week 7 and responded with “Can’t answer that right now.”

Wouldn't expect an immediate decision. Plenty to weigh over the next few days. https://t.co/gQ7mdhxJGu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 19, 2026

Harbaugh is still weighing his options to announce his starting quarterback, but the official decision most likely won’t come out for a couple of more days. However, given how good McCarthy looked and Winston's subpar performance it is believed that McCarthy will take over the starting job as soon as this coming Sunday.

Fantasy Impact on the Giants Offense

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) throws a pass during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With McCarthy likely to take over the starting job for the Giants, Fantasy Managers in need of a Quarterback (or currently starting Jameis Winston) should quickly look to pick up McCarthy off waivers ahead of Week 7.

The Giants face off against the Texans on Sunday who have a top tier pass rush, but currently rank 27th in pass defense giving the young quarterback a good opportunity to keep his pass attempts high and continue to build his confidence in what would be his first start for the Giants.

If McCarthy is named the starter, and can pick up where he left off against the Saints he will raise the ceiling for the Giants offense benefiting his two top targets Isaiah Likely and Malik Nabers in the process.

Likely had six receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown in one quarter, all coming from McCarthy in his 11 minutes of relief in the fourth. Likely was JJ’s top target along with Nabers who finished with 165 receiving yards with over half of them coming from McCarthy as well.

The Giants also relied heavily on the pass game the whole game against the Saints, with McCarthy ending the game leading the team in rushing as well with just 26 yards.

Cam Skattebo will most likely return to the rotation after posting zero attempts against the Saints, but the Giants run game is currently an uncertainty at best currently, suggesting a continuation of a pass first offense going forward.

Fantasy managers should look to snag McCarthy while they still can, as he appears poised to take over the starting job. If he continues to build chemistry with Nabers and Likely, McCarthy could emerge as a legitimate fantasy difference maker going forward.