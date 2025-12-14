Is Chris Rodriguez Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Giants)
Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez has become the lead back for the team in recent weeks, but he's listed as questionable ahead of Week 15 against the New York Giants and is expected to be a game-time decision.
Rodriguez is dealing with a groin injury, but he was still able to play 42.3 percent of the Commanders' snaps in Week 14, rushing 10 times for 52 yards in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Washington's running back room has been a mystery to figure out this season, as Brian Robinson was traded before the season and Austin Ekeler suffered a torn Achilles in Week 2. Since then, rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rodriguez and Jeremy McNichols have factored in to the Washington ground game.
This season, Rodriguez has 81 carries for 372 yards and four scores, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He also has one catch (on two targets) for six yards.
With the young running back up in the air for this matchup, here's a look at the best prop bet for Washington on Sunday.
Best Commanders Prop Bet vs. Giants
Chris Rodriguez Anytime TD (+145)
If he's able to suit up in this matchup, Rodriguez is worth a bet to find the end zone against this terrible New York defense. If he can't go, consider Croskey-Merritt.
The Giants rank 29th in the NFL in EPA/Play and dead last in EPA/Rush. They're allowing a whopping 5.8 yards per carry this season, which is by far the worst mark in the NFL. So, if Rodriguez can handle his usual role, he should be in the mix to score on Sunday.
The former sixth-round pick has scored in four of his last seven games, and he's been the leading rushing for the Commanders in multiple contests. I think he's undervalued at a plus-money price against a terrible New York run defense.
