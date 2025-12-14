Another week for the Bears and another late scratch due to injury.

They had wide receiver Rome Odunze active for the game with Cleveland on Sunday and he went through the early warmups with stretching, but then when the full team went through warmups shortly before the game he aggravated his injured foot and was a last-second scratch.

The Bears experienced the same thing with cornerback Kyler Gordon before last week's game with the Packers as a result of an aggravated groin injury. Gordon this week went on IR.

Odunze has what has been reported as a stress fracture in his foot but has been working and was going to try to play on it anyway.

This will mean receivers Luther Burden and Olamide Zaccheaus, and tight end Colston Loveland take on bigger roles during the game.

A late scratch means players who had different roles in the game plan can be asked to do things they weren't expecting to do. Last week this was the case with C.J. Gardner-Johnson on defense after Gordon's late removal, and the defense gave up several big plays.

Either way, an offensive player leaving the lineup right before a game is costly to the fantasy football crowd.

Seeing the Rome Odunze message at 12:02. 2 mins late to switch him out for my playoff matchup 😭 pic.twitter.com/R3LraXut4H — crazy eyes (@Bobbys_Eyes) December 14, 2025

