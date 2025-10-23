Oronde Gadsden II and 3 More of the Best Fantasy Football Week 8 Tight End Streamers
The tight end position has long been one of the most unpredictable lineup slots in fantasy football.
Outside of the few elite names, week-to-week production can be inconsistent, leaving managers frustrated and often scrambling for answers. That makes streaming — a tactic that utilizes the waiver wire to start players based on favorable matchups each week — a viable and sometimes necessary strategy.
By targeting matchups, opportunity and red-zone usage, streaming tight ends can help managers squeeze value out of a position that rarely offers much beyond the top tier. Instead of being locked into a low-ceiling option, streaming opens the door to finding upside plays who can deliver at the right time.
Week 8 of the NFL season presents a fresh slate and several opportunities for managers seeking to optimize their lineups. Here are four streaming options that could pay off for fantasy football managers.
*Percentage denotes player’s roster rate on ESPN and Yahoo*
Oronde Gadsden II (Chargers) vs. Vikings (ESPN: 63% Yahoo: 57%)
Gadsden is coming off a huge breakout game last week vs. the Colts. His performance put him on the map as one of the top waiver wire adds in fantasy football entering Week 8. The rookie out of Syracuse hauled in 7-of-9 targets for 164 yards and his first NFL touchdown. Gadsden benefited from a positive game script, as the Chargers trailed the Colts for the entire contest and forced Justin Herbert to throw 55 times. However, the tight end also caught 7-of-8 targets for 68 yards in Week 6 vs. the Dolphins. He has established a more prominent role in the offense and can be relied upon going forward.
Evan Engram (Broncos) vs. Cowboys (ESPN: 58% Yahoo: 58%)
Engram got off to a rough start to begin his tenure with the Broncos. He battled injury and was simply not productive. Since his return to the Broncos lineup, he’s been a consistent contributor. Engram has scored 9.2+ fantasy points in each of his last three games. He’s also coming off a Week 7 game where he saw a season high of eight targets. Engram and the Broncos host the Cowboys in Week 8. Dallas allows the most passing yards per game in the NFL, creating many opportunities for Engram.
Cade Otton (Buccaneers) @ Saints (ESPN: 40% Yahoo: 56%)
Injuries suck, but Otton benefits greatly from Mike Evans’ collarbone injury. The star veteran will miss all of, if not the rest of, the 2025 regular season. The tight end made my list of tight end streamers last week and led the Buccaneers in receiving on Monday night vs. the Lions. He caught seven of his season-high nine targets for 65 yards. With Evans sidelined, Otton and Emeka Egbuka will lead Tampa Bay’s receiving corps. The Saints rank middle of the pack in fantasy points allowed to tight ends per game, providing a solid matchup for Otton in Week 8.
Mason Taylor (Jets) @ Bengals (ESPN: 23% Yahoo: 33%)
Taylor is another tight end who will benefit significantly from an injury in his receiving corps room. Garrett Wilson will miss a few more weeks due to a knee injury, opening the door for Taylor to break out. The rookie out of LSU caught 3-of-5 targets for 31 yards without Wilson in the lineup last week vs. the Panthers. However, Taylor gets the best possible matchup in Week 8. The Bengals allow the most fantasy points to tight ends per game. They also rank third in passing yards allowed per game overall.
