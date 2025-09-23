Eddy Pineiro and Matt Gay Top Our Week 4 Waiver Wire Kicker Pickups
After two weeks of the fantasy football saeson, it feels like we may have a handle of which waiver wire picksup to make for Week 3. Let us see if the momentum continues as it is time to examine several kickers who could boot us to fantasy glory.
But first, remember to scout out these early waiver wire picks before they get picked up in your fantasy league.
Note: Ownership percentages are from Yahoo and ESPN. Players rostered in greater than 60 percent of leagues will not get mentioned.
Matt Gay (Washington Commanders)
With the uncertainty for the Commanders at quarterback, Gay is a slight risk but weather issues are no worry here. Washington plays at Atlanta on Sunday in the dome. Gay has missed three kicks this season which could be the bigger danger but he was 2-2 last week when it came to kicks of 40+ yards. That included a season long 56 yarder which had some distance.
Gay's ownership has dropped to 29.4% on ESPN. The risk can be in his early inconstency but his leg is still there. It really may be all mental with the kicker at this point. Yes, that is heard more times than I can count. However, playing Atlanta is a solid matchup for the kicker.
The hope is that Gay finds his confidence for good after this. Just two seasons ago, he booted four 50+ yard field goals in one game! As long as he exceeds the projections, Gay feels like a good waiver wire pickup.
Eddy Pineiro (San Francisco 49ers)
Sometimes coming off the real-life waiver wire is a good thing. Pineiro has had two solid weeks kicking for the San Francisco 49ers. For now, he is only rostered in 1.7% of ESPN leagues (1% in Yahoo). That may surprise some people. Anyway, the 49ers entertain the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4 action. Pineiro was 3-3 kicking at home against Arizona in San Francisco's 16-15 win.
Pineiro gets to even keep kicking in California as the 49ers play the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. For now, since missing that first extra point, Pineiro has booted his last eight kicks right through the uprights. Simply, the kicker just needs to keep doing his job.
Ka'imi Fairbairn (Houston Texans)
AFC South rivals Houston and Tennessee face off this week as both teams are 0-3. Fortunately, for Houston, this expects to be a matchup where the kicking game could play a role. Fairbairn did miss a kick last week but is 6-for-7 on the season, including 3-for-4 from 50+ yards.
Sadly that is 21-for-31 after last week but the bottom line is that for fantasy points, Fairbairn could be a good target for Week 4. Tennessee has been horrific defensively. Every kicker against them has booted at least two field goals. Indianapolis put up 41 points with ease in Week 3. The scoring might be higher than expected on Sunday as both teams try to get the goose egg out of the win column.
Fairbairn is only owned in 38.7% of ESPN leagues and Tennessee's defense cannot get off the field.
Kickers On The Radar
- Brandon McManus (GB) - Dallas defense loves giving up points
- Spender Shrader (IND) - Could be lower scoring game for kickers
- Matt Prater (BUF) - The Brandon Staley debacle continues in New Orleans, defense ranks 30th.